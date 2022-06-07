Summer Sports Schedule

Sealed Bids for the construction of the “Sunland Main LS”, ”Sunland LS1”, ”Chipola College LS 3” and “FCI LS” lift stations will be received by the City of Marianna at the Marianna Clerk’s Office, located at 2895 Jefferson Street, Marianna, FL, until 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at which time the Bids received will be “publicly” opened and read. The Project consists of replacing the existing ductile iron pipes from the top of the pumps in the wet well to just outside of the wet wells, replacing the ductile iron pipes and valves located in the valve box with new ductile iron, construction of by-pass pumping suction and discharge line for the “Sunland Main and LS1” and “Chipola College LS 3”, spray lining of the “FCI LS”, and disposal of the removed materials.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO