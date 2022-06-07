This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In California

Photo: Getty Images

A Los Angeles restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in California .

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state , which included Hae Jang as the top choice for California.

"You’d be hard-pressed to find a better all-you-can-eat deal in California than what’s offered at Hae Jang Chon, located in Los Angeles’ Koreatown," the Daily Meal 's Dan Myers wrote. "At this Korean barbecue spot, you can choose from an assortment of 30 menu options including brisket, short rib, bulgogi and pork belly as well as seafood, vegetables and even beef tripe, which you can cook yourself on tabletop Korean stone grills. Soup, salad, kimchi fried rice and kimchi pancakes are offered on the side. The feast costs $27.99 for lunch and $29.99 for dinner."

Here is the Daily Meal' s full list of the best dish in every state: