‘Stranger Things’: 7 Questions We Need Answered in Volume 2

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Volume 1 of Stranger Things.]. Stranger Things is back and raising a lot of questions in Volume 1 of its fourth season on Netflix. Along with introducing a...

Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton Responds to Fan Complaints About Jonathan Byer's Disappointing Character Arc

Now that Stranger Things Season 4 is finally streaming on Netflix, fans can finally witness the Hawkins crew's last dive into the Upside Down while going against the show's most menacing villain, Vecna. Although the fans delightfully welcomed the show together with the ensemble cast, some of them are concerned about Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers, who appears to be confused and totally disoriented throughout the whole season.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

Stranger Things 4 Episode 7 Ending Explained

The wait is finally over and the latest installment of Stranger Things has landed on Netflix. Going from the Russians and a Billy possessed by the Mind Flayer, Eleven and company are now dealing with a bigger threat in Vecna. With volume one topping out at seven episodes, we take a look below at this Stranger Things 4 episode 7 ending explained to get a clearer picture of what went down.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stranger Things 4 Suggests Netflix Will Never Release a Major Title Weekly

Click here to read the full article. With the release of Stranger Things 4, Netflix was gift-wrapped a perfect opportunity to dabble in weekly releases, without the appearance that the likes of Disney+ had made them “blink.” But Netflix instead Netflixed and dropped the first seven episodes (of nine) on May 27, suggesting that perhaps nothing will ever compel the streaming giant to consider weekly rollouts. The arrival of Stranger Things 4 could have been a perfect test case — or heck, even a fun “one-off” — for releasing episodes weekly. Because in addition to the fact that it delivered the...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Everything We Know About the Rumored ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff

Stranger Things: Season 4, Volume 1 dropped on Friday, but fans are already hungry for more. The last two episodes in the season premiere on July 1, and then there will be one fifth and final season after that to wrap up the story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and all of the other familiar characters we’ve grown to know and love since the series first aired in 2016.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

Cast members from Stranger Things posed on the red carpet on May 14, 2022, at the season 4 premiere in New York. From left to right, they are David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Netflix Adds Content Warning to ‘Stranger Things 4’ Following Uvalde School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. The premiere of “Stranger Things 4” is one of the most anticipated television events of the year, but the hit Netflix series was not immune to the tragic events in Uvalde, Texas, this week. Following the school shooting at Robb Elementary school, which killed 19 students and two teachers, Netflix has opted to run a warning card ahead of the new episodes (via Variety). The reasoning is that certain scenes depicting violence against children could be particularly traumatizing to viewers still processing the Uvalde shooting. The warning card, which will be shown to American...
UVALDE, TX
TVLine

Stranger Things' Creators Tease an Unavoidable Final-Season Time Jump

Click here to read the full article. As Stranger Things fans tick off the days until the release of Season 4, Part 2 (on Friday, July 1), the series’ creators, the Duffer Brothers, are also counting down — to the fifth and final season of their record-breaking Netflix hit. “I’m not sure we’re ready to say yet a start date for shooting,” Matt Duffer tells TVLine. “But a lot of it is pretty well mapped out.” Which is not to say that what he and sibling Ross have planned won’t be altered before or as the cameras begin to roll. “We...
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘We’re sorry’: Stranger Things writers admit heartbreaking Easter egg in season 4 was unintentional

The writers of Stranger Things have said that the “heartbreaking” Easter egg about Will Byers was not intentional. Netflix’s hit sci-fi series returned for its fourth season last week. It has since become one of the streaming giant’s most-watched seasons of TV in less than a week. Season four includes some upsetting storylines for Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who feels excluded and lonely after Mike (Finn Wolfhard) comes to visit but only spends time with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).In the second episode, Will is made to be a third wheel during Mike and Eleven’s date at the roller rink....
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finally Gives Us A Villain, Not Just a Monster

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. A running theme throughout Stranger Things has been the battle between good and evil. Taking influence from its various references and allusions — Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Stephen King's stories, and Marvel Comics — the Netflix series has pitted Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is basically a superhero and is called one by her friends, against the various evil creatures of the Upside Down seeking to enter our world and take it over. Although Dr. Brenner (Michael Modine), his lab, and a covert crew of Russian scientists have trained Eleven and a number of other children to become super-powered, telepathic assassins as part of a secret government project, it is Eleven’s new friends and found family that constantly pull her towards the good side. With friends like Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink), as well as her adoptive father Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and mother Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Eleven has found something worth fighting for rather than becoming a government-funded weapon of mass destruction. Never before has Eleven found an equal on the dark side — until now. Stranger Things Season 4 finally gives our superhero in Eleven a proper super villain, not in some faceless monster from the Upside Down, but in Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna — Dr. Brenner’s first child experiment and a dark reflection of what Eleven could have been.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
TVLine

Stranger Things' David Harbour Calls Co-Star 'Vital Beating Heart Behind Every Season' in Touching Tribute

Click here to read the full article. If only Hopper was this comfortable expressing his feelings. Stranger Things star David Harbour took to Instagram late Wednesday to pay earnest tribute to longtime leading lady Winona Ryder. “The vital beating heart behind every season of [Stranger Things] is Joyce and Winona Ryder’s stunning performance for the last seven years,” he wrote beneath a photo of Hopper and Joyce’s anticipated reunion in the finale of Season 4, Part 1, before rattling off a laundry list of the tireless character’s accomplishments thus far. “Joyce will save her son, all the Hawkins kids, Hopper and...
CELEBRITIES

