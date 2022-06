An Oak Grove woman was charged with possession of drugs after being arrested on a warrant Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 43-year-old Brittney Lopez was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and probation violation. During the arrest, she was reportedly found to have 9 syringes some with what is believed to be heroin inside along with a pipe with burnt ends consistent with drug use.

