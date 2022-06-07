ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House quietly braces for death of Roe v. Wade

By Alex Gangitano, Morgan Chalfant, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

The White House is quietly preparing for a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, a consequential decision expected to come this month that will create immediate pressure to respond and take action.

