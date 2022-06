Gov. Larry Hogan, during an announcement in Queen Anne’s County earlier today, committed the state to start the next step in building a new crossing of the Chesapeake Bay. The term-limited Republican Governor says he’s using federal infrastructure cash to launch the costly study of expanding capacity at the existing Bay Bridge site. The $28 million study could take five years. It could include recommending either a third span, a tunnel, a ferry, or something else to the existing spans of the bridge. The study reportedly will also evaluate what happens to traffic and the environment if the state did nothing at all.

