Kentucky State

Kentucky Scenic Train Rides

american-rails.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRailroading in Kentucky is an interesting affair; to the east bituminous coal and the rugged Appalachian Mountains dominate the landscape while the much flatter Mississippi River Valley is situated to the west. Here, main lines of the north-to-south Illinois Central and Gulf, Mobile & Ohio passed by on their...

www.american-rails.com

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE
bourbonveach.com

Five Bottled-in-Bond Bourbons Made In Kentucky

Kentucky distillers are introducing some excellent bonded Bourbons. Bonded whiskey is growing as a category. People are looking for the bonded labels because it is a sign of quality whiskey. Many of the smaller, artisan distilleries are creating bonded whiskey, but even the established distilleries are marketing bonded whiskey labels, many brands that have not been bonded whiskey for years. They are also putting out more of the established brands. Consumers want bonded whiskey and the distilleries are paying attention to that desire.
KENTUCKY STATE
KENTUCKY STATE

