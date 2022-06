Glazed Doughnut Shop in Amherst will serve its last treats this coming Sunday, according to a Facebook post from owners Keren and Nick Rhodes. “After all the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years, we are unable to see a viable path forward,” wrote the owners. “Business never recovered to pre-Covid levels, and the increasing pressure of significant inflation on the costs of our ingredients and supplies means that we can no longer produce high quality doughnuts for a price that we believe people would be willing to pay.”

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO