See Which ‘All Star Shore’ Cast Members Are Dating, Single or Taken: Blake, Giannina and More

What’s their relationship status? The cast of All Star Shore includes Blake Horstmann , Angelina Pivarnick , Giannina Gibelli and more. As they hit our television screens, you may be wondering: who is single, dating or taken?

Most of the cast members came from reality dating shows, such as The Bachelorette , Love Island and Love Is Blind , so it comes as no surprise to learn that a few love connections happened while filming the debut season of All Star Shore .

Blake and Giannina began dating after meeting on the competition show. Funny enough, the Netflix star admitted “she never watched the Bachelor franchise” before hitting it off with the Colorado native, who previously appeared on Bachelorette Becca Kufrin ’s season and Bachelor in Paradise .

“I didn’t know who he was,” Giannina recalled about first crossing paths with her now-beau to E! News on June 4. “He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ol' smile at me, and that's how I met him right on the beach."

Although the reality TV couple was competing against each other for the $1 million prize, they made a romantic connection and G gushed that Blake is the “sweetest” person.

"He's very respectful, but I don't think that [fans] know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is," the Venezuelan beauty continued. “He's doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."

That being said, Giannina teased that the entire cast really clicked and it’s the “best show” she’s ever done.

“There's lots of sides to every single cast member that was put on there and the fact that we all fell in love with each other — every single person on that cast is my favorite person — I don't think you were expecting it from such an eclectic group of people,” she said.

Viewers will see a very “different side” of the reality babe, who said the whole vibe of All Star Shore is “very fun and party.”

"After I did Love Is Blind , I felt very comfortable being vulnerable and I saw how many people really related with me and I didn't want to do another dating show," she explained, adding that the Netflix show was “heavy” and emotional. "Then I was called to do this fun challenge show in the middle of the beach off the coast of Africa."

