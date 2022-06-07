ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Zodiac: 5 zodiac signs who have a cold personality

By Yukti Malhotra
ohmymag.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever come across someone who seems to be incredibly rigid and unsympathetic for no necessary reason? If yes, it may be because of their zodiac sign. We know by now that stars have a significant influence on our lives. And so, to say if a person has a cold...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 194

Doreen Spitzer
2d ago

This is so untrue about Virgo at least as far as I am concerned...I attract users and manipulators... I go out of my way for people etc.... this is far from fsctual...

Reply(17)
45
El 1Devil Cat North
2d ago

Lol Aquarius here. True but it is only the truth I'm telling you and people don't like to hear that. Doesn't mean I am cold as ice just honest!!!

Reply(12)
33
Penny Holper
2d ago

I've dated a Taurus in the past and this is spot on with him. Thankfully I wised up and "dodged that bullet" calling off the wedding.

Reply(6)
20
Related
Family Proof

The Zodiac Signs That Can Fight (And Will!)

Zodiac signs that can fight have a big bearing on a person. For instance, when a person is angry, they frequently express themselves in a manner that they would never have done otherwise:. Some people can maintain their composure and steer clear of situations, while others have a much harder...
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here are the 3 most hated zodiac signs

Many of us have a preconceived negative notion about a certain zodiac sign and we love to hate on them. What’s more interesting is that most people tend to hate the same zodiac signs. So, does that make it possible that these zodiac signs may inherently possess qualities that are remarked as undesirable by others? Some astrologists seem to think so.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Water Sign
ohmymag.co.uk

This zodiac sign is always in search of perfection

Fortunately, we all know that nobody is perfect. But beware of this astrological sign. perfection in everything they undertake. And often, this can cause them a lot of problems in their daily life! They seek to eliminate all of life's hazards. The ultimate quest for perfection. There is one astrological...
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
pethelpful.com

Husky-Malamute Throwing Tantrum Like a Kid Has Parents Everywhere Laughing

Whoever said dogs are brave and strong all the time should probably take a look at a video shared by @nikkoboy_huskamute on TikTok. It's like this: her dog Nikko (a Husky/Malamute mix) was having an absolute fit when she asked him to come inside for the night. So much so that people online are saying the pup acted like a stubborn little kid.
ANIMALS
Elite Daily

Only 4 Zodiac Signs Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief During This Week’s Red Moon

Eclipses can definitely be a bit intimidating. The textbook definition of an eclipse is the obscuring of light from one celestial body to another, which doesn’t help relieve some of the stigma around this rare lunation. But I’m here to offer a friendly reminder: Eclipses are nothing to be afraid of. You’ve lived through dozens of them so far, and will continue to do so. Additionally, the sign the eclipse falls in determines how much each zodiac sign will be affected by this powerful lunation, and the good thing is that some signs won’t feel its effects as much as others. So if you’re a mutable sign (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces), congratulations, because the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse will affect you least. (Considering these were the zodiac signs most affected by the eclipses in 2020 and 2021, things are really looking up.)
LIFESTYLE
heavenofanimals.com

Dying Lion Had No Hope Of Survival – But Then She Found Love

Kahn and Sheila belonged to the same owner who used to rent them for photo ops and parties like many of his other lion cubs. Luckily, the two lions were rescued by Texas’ In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Education Center, but months apart. 6-year-old Kahn was malnourished and the...
TEXAS STATE
komando.com

Optical illusion: Can you spot the elephant in this cartoon?

We all know about the elephant in the room, but can you spot the elephant in this cartoon? Optical illusions are a great way to test your observational skills, and often they can reveal aspects about your personality that you didn’t know. Tap or click here to see if you can find the curved line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Feeling Unloved

Going back to the work of Abraham Maslow, behavioral scientists have found lots of evidence for the importance of love in one's life. Feeling unloved is, just as Maslow suggested, a wretched feeling that stunts growth and happiness. Finding love, which comes in all kinds of varieties, is, without question,...
PSYCHOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy