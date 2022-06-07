ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Corporate America mostly silent on recent mass shootings: Experts

ktbb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- A mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week -- which left 19 children and two teachers dead -- has prompted outcry from figures across public life. President Joe Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell. R-Ky., usually political opponents, both expressed horror at the shooting and McConnell okayed negotiations with...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

A 67-year-old gay widower was awarded $90,000 in backpay after experiencing discrimination from the Social Security Administration — and helped open the doors for other LGBTQ+ seniors

After 20+ years together, Anthony Gonzales and his late husband Mark Johnson were only legally married for six months before Johnson's death. Gonzales was denied his survivor benefits, Social Security benefits typically given after a spouse dies. Seven years later, Gonzales finally received $1,700 a month in survivor benefits, plus...
Glamour

Amy Schumer Is Being Blamed For America's Tampon Shortage by the Makers of Tampax

If you're having trouble procuring tampons, blame Amy Schumer, I guess. According to Time Magazine, Procter & Gamble—the makers of Tampax—claimed the comedian is partially at fault for America's current tampon shortage because she…recorded a series of commercials for them? “Retail sales growth has exploded,” spokeswoman Cheri McMaster told Time of the company's sales since the start of the ad campaign in July 2020. McCaster claims demand has been up 7.7% over the past two years, and the company is running its Auburn, Maine Tampax factory 24/7 to meet demand. Per Time, P&G's tampons are all produced in this one factory while its competitor Edgewell Personal Care (which produces Playtex and o.b.) are made in a factory in Dover, Delaware.
RETAIL
Fortune

Google employee reportedly put on leave after claiming chatbot became sentient, similar to a ‘kid that happened to know physics’

<!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>A [hotlink]Google[/hotlink] employee has reportedly been put on leave after claiming a computer chatbot he was working on had become sentient.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Engineer Blake Lemoine said he was placed on leave last week after publishing transcripts between himself and the company's LaMDA (language model for dialogue applications) chatbot, <em><a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/06/11/google-ai-lamda-blake-lemoine/">The Washington Post</a></em> reports. The chatbot, he said, thinks and feels like a human child.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>“If I didn’t know exactly what it was, which is this computer program we built recently, I’d think it was a 7-year-old, 9-year-old kid that happens to know physics,” Lemoine, 41, told <em>The Post</em>, adding that the bot talked about its rights and personhood, and changed his mind about Isaac Asimov's third law of robotics.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Lemoine presented evidence to Google that the bot was sentient, but his claims were refuted by Google Vice President Blaise Aguera y Arcas and Jen Gennai, head of responsible innovation for the company. Lemoine then went public, according to <em>The Post.</em></p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Google ethicistic and technologists "have reviewed Blake's concerns per our AI principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims," a company spokesperson told <em>The Post.</em>" He was told that there was no evidence that LaMDA was sentient (and lots of evidence against it)."</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Blake was placed on leave for violating Google's confidentiality policy, <em>The Post </em>reported.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph -->
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy