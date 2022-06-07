Corporate America mostly silent on recent mass shootings: Experts

<!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>A [hotlink]Google[/hotlink] employee has reportedly been put on leave after claiming a computer chatbot he was working on had become sentient.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Engineer Blake Lemoine said he was placed on leave last week after publishing transcripts between himself and the company's LaMDA (language model for dialogue applications) chatbot, <em><a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/06/11/google-ai-lamda-blake-lemoine/">The Washington Post</a></em> reports. The chatbot, he said, thinks and feels like a human child.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>“If I didn’t know exactly what it was, which is this computer program we built recently, I’d think it was a 7-year-old, 9-year-old kid that happens to know physics,” Lemoine, 41, told <em>The Post</em>, adding that the bot talked about its rights and personhood, and changed his mind about Isaac Asimov's third law of robotics.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Lemoine presented evidence to Google that the bot was sentient, but his claims were refuted by Google Vice President Blaise Aguera y Arcas and Jen Gennai, head of responsible innovation for the company. Lemoine then went public, according to <em>The Post.</em></p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Google ethicistic and technologists "have reviewed Blake's concerns per our AI principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims," a company spokesperson told <em>The Post.</em>" He was told that there was no evidence that LaMDA was sentient (and lots of evidence against it)."</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Blake was placed on leave for violating Google's confidentiality policy, <em>The Post </em>reported.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph -->

