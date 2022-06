Maxwell Mustardo’s amphorae do not approve of you. Their jug handles curve with impatience and rest on the sides of the ceramic jars like the arms of a teacher with hands on hips, reproving a wayward student. Their collared heads are a bit cocked, or pitched forward, as if they’d just delivered a reproach and are awaiting your flimsy reply. When Mustardo allows the jugs to congregate on a single platform, they take on the quality of a jury, or perhaps a gaggle of concerned aunts.

CLINTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO