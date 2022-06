Click here to read the full article. It’s the little details about whiskey that are sometimes the most fascinating. For example, an interesting question (at least for whiskey nerds) was posed at a recent event unveiling the new Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon, a combination of Irish whiskey and American bourbon blended and sourced by the new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co. in Minneapolis. What would the Irish whiskey components in this blend be classified as, if made exactly as they are in Ireland, but distilled here in the US? The answer was, surprisingly, light whiskey, due to the high distillation proof....

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO