Smith County, TX

Suspect arrested for murder for allegedly starting fatal fire

ktbb.com
 5 days ago

TYLER — Authorities have arrested 32-year-old Robert Harrison Johnson IV in DeSoto for allegedly causing the fire that killed his half-brother last month in Smith County. At 8 p.m. on May 18, officials were dispatched...

ktbb.com

ktbb.com

Warrant issued in Henderson County bomb threat

ATHENS — A Henderson County judge issued an arrest warrant on Friday for a man who allegedly called in a bomb threat to the courthouse Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a false alarm arrest warrant was issued for Daniel Simpson, 35, who allegedly called in the threat at the county courthouse shortly before the commissioners court was about to start. In a Henderson County Network Sheriff’s Report podcast episode, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse explained that upon being notified of the bomb threat, the courthouse, judicial complex, and courthouse annex were all promptly evacuated. Due to the nature of the threat and how serious it was, Hillhouse said that the false alarm charge is a state jail felony.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Authorities: fugitive caught by deputy, citizens

MARSHALL — With the help of citizens, a suspect in a Morris County vehicle theft was caught by a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy Friday after the man led a chase and resisted arrest, according to authorities. According to our news partner KETK, Michael Shane Blackburn, 34, of Jefferson, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail Friday on four charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (out of Morris County), evading arrest with a previous conviction, resisting arrest – deadly weapon, and attempting to take a weapon from an officer. His total bond has been set at $74,000. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, a deputy received a tip that Blackburn was possibly seen at the Dollar General in Harleton. At the time, he was wanted for a felony warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
uktimenews.com

1 dead in Dallas after possible robbery

DALLAS (UKTN) — A woman in Dallas was killed early Saturday morning in what police believe was a robbery. On June 11, 2022 at approximately 3:26 a.m., police responded to a call for a shot from the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane. Officers discovered that the victim, an adult...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Armed hostage taker, who fired at officers, under arrest

FRISCO,TX - After approximately an hour of negotiations, Frisco police took an armed hostage-taker into custody early Thursday morning. At around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to the 3400-block of Continental Drive in reference to a family disturbance call. The caller, from inside the home, told police that Lawrence Porath had entered the residence armed with a handgun.
FRISCO, TX
City
Desoto, TX
City
Ross, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Desoto, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
#Murder#Fire Marshal#Structure Fire#Resuscitation#Violent Crime
dpdbeat.com

Suspect Wanted in Smoke Shop Burglary

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the burglary suspect seen in these still images taken from the victim’s surveillance video. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 2:50 A.M., the suspect forced entry into a smoke shop located in the 8900 block of E. RL Thornton Frwy. The suspect threw a rock through the complainant’s front glass door, then entered and took assorted vaping products.
fox4news.com

Dallas 19-year-old accused of robbing 6 businesses in 60 minutes

DALLAS - Dallas police say a 19-year-old was arrested for holding up six businesses in less than an hour, hugged his first victim and apologized. Police say Joshua Mora would go on to rob five more Northeast Dallas businesses. One of the victims who was held at gunpoint snapped photos...
DALLAS, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made of Suspect in Multiple Robberies

On June 9, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:51 a.m., a male suspect robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint within a 50-minute period in the city of Dallas. At one of the locations, Dallas Police were able to obtain a suspect description, vehicle description, and a possible license plate number. Shortly after...
DALLAS, TX
Public Safety
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Mockingbird Lane

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Trust Bank located at 1241 W. Mockingbird Lane. Officers found the victim Paul Zapata Ramirez, a 45-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 People Pulled From Water at Joe Pool Lake, 1 Dead

Two males were transported to a hospital after reports of possible drownings at Joe Pool Lake Thursday evening, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department. The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a report of two possible drownings in the beach area at Joe Pool Lake at about 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

