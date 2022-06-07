Suspect arrested for murder for allegedly starting fatal fire

MARSHALL — With the help of citizens, a suspect in a Morris County vehicle theft was caught by a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy Friday after the man led a chase and resisted arrest, according to authorities. According to our news partner KETK, Michael Shane Blackburn, 34, of Jefferson, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail Friday on four charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (out of Morris County), evading arrest with a previous conviction, resisting arrest – deadly weapon, and attempting to take a weapon from an officer. His total bond has been set at $74,000. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, a deputy received a tip that Blackburn was possibly seen at the Dollar General in Harleton. At the time, he was wanted for a felony warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

HARRISON COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO