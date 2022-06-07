Mountain View police arrest teen who shot mail carrier with pellet gun

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a teenager who allegedly shot a letter carrier with a pellet gun in Mountain View Monday afternoon.

Mountain View Police received reports of a letter carrier who was shot with an unknown object in the 2000 block of Jardin Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m. The letter carrier told police that a teenager drove up next to him, rolled down his window, and "shot rocks" at him. The suspect then drove away in a gray sedan towards Los Altos.

The letter carrier was not injured.

Officers set up a perimeter in an attempt to collar the suspect. A short while later, a vehicle and driver matching the letter carrier's description of the suspect drove away from one of the police patrol units "at a high rate of speed," according to police. The suspect drove "recklessly" through a residential neighborhood in both Mountain View and Los Altos, they said. The car was located and the suspect was detained.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was cited for battery and felony reckless evading. His car was also impounded for 30 days.

Police said what occurred is part of a social media trend called the "Orbeez challenge," which encourages people to sneak up on unsuspecting victims with a pellet gun. Police said that people can and do get hurt, "or worse" as a result of the pranks.