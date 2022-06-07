Scottie Barnes Ranked Inside Top 30 Most Valuable Trade Assets

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes is considered to be among the NBA's top 30 most valuable trade assets by HoopsHype

Scottie Barnes may have won the NBA's Rookie of the Year this past season, but he's not considered the most valuable player for the 2021 rookie class.

The Toronto Raptors rookie is ranked 29th overall in HoopsHype's trade value rankings list, the second-highest of any rookie behind only Cleveland's Evan Mobley, who finished just behind Barnes in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Barnes is the second-highest ranked Raptors player behind only Pascal Siakam, the 17th ranked player, sandwiched between Brandon Ingram and Jaylen Brown.

Cade Cunningham came in just behind Barnes at No. 31, followed by Herb Jones and Jalen Green, respectively as the top five ranked rookies.

Fred VanVleet took the 41st spot, just ahead of Phoenix's Deandre Ayton, while Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby ended up at No. 76 and 85, respectively.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo came in at No. 1 just ahead of Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid who round out the top five.

No other Raptors players were ranked in the top 100.

