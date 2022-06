It had a graphic video of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with previously unseen footage that brought fresh pain and visible cringes from the House hearing room. It had a high-minded opening statement about American democracy, followed by a recitation of what was promised to be devastating testimony from witnesses. It had a few cameos from the likes of Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and President Donald Trump's former attorney general, Bill Barr, who colorfully described telling the former president that claims of election fraud were "bull——."

