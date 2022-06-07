Crook County Cowgirls put four players on All-IMC softball teams

Led by sophomore Tylee Cossitt, the Crook County Cowgirls placed four players onto the 2022 All-IMC softball teams.

Despite finishing fifth in the Intermountain Conference, the Crook County High School softball team put a solid contingent of players onto the all-league team.

Leading the way for the Cowgirls was sophomore Tylee Cossitt, who was named to the all-league first team as an infielder. Senior outfielder Mikinley Puckett, an outfielder, and junior infielder Katelynn Weaver were both named to the IMC second team. The final Cowgirl to earn all-league honors was freshman Chloe McKenzie, an outfielder, who received honorable mention.

Chloe Taber of the league champion Pendleton Buckaroos and Teeghan Reams of runner-up Ridgeview were named Co-Players of the Year, while Pendleton's Sauren Garton was named Pitcher of the Year. After guiding the team to a league title, Pendleton head coach Tim Cary was named IMC Coach of the Year.

The Buckaroos, who defeated Wilsonville on Saturday, June 4, to win the state championship, dominated the all-league team by placing five players on the all-league first team and receiving two honorable mentions. Ridgeview, which lost to Lebanon in the state quarterfinals, placed three players on the first team and four on the second team.

Intermountain Conference Softball All-League Team

Co-Players of the Year — Chloe Taber, senior, Pendleton; Teeghan Reams, senior, Ridgeview

Pitcher of the Year — Sauren Garton, senior, Pendleton

Coach of the Year — Tim Cary, Pendleton

First team

Catcher — Zoe LeBreton, sophomore, The Dalles; First base — Melanie Boatman, sophomore, Pendleton; Infield — Teegan Reams, senior, Ridgeview; Madi Godfrey, senior, Ridgeview; Tylee Cossitt, sophomore, Crook County; Faith Broadfoot, senior, Pendleton; Outfield — Chloe Taber, senior, Pendleton; Despina Seufalemula, freshman, The Dalles; Bella Moore, senior, Hood River Valley; Jaden Samp, senior, Pendleton; Utility — Reese Leiblien, senior, Hood River Valley; Designated Hitter — Josie Jenness, freshman, Pendleton; Pitchers — Sauren Garton, senior, Pendleton; Kennedy Abbas, junior, The Dalles; Kilby Johns, sophomore, Ridgeview.

Second team

Catcher — Chloe Reams, sophomore, Ridgeview; First base — Brooklyn Lick, freshman, Ridgeview; Infield — Tayha DeGrande, junior, Ridgeview; Maddie Brock, freshman, The Dalles; Katelynn Weaver, junior, Crook County; Outfield — Jordyn Looney, senior, Ridgeview; Ella Smith, junior, The Dalles; Mikinley Puckett, senior, Crook County; Pitcher — Grace Rowan, freshman, Hood River Valley; Kyra Davis, senior, Hood River Valley.

Honorable mention

Catcher — Brie Youncs, senior, Pendleton; First base — Aspen Bradley, senior, Redmond; Infield — Marina Castenada, sophomore, Hood River Valley; Outfield — Chloe McKenzie, freshman, Crook County; Daisy Jenness, senior, Pendleton.

{loadposition sub-article-02}