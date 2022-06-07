ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Crook County baseball puts four players onto IMC all-league team

By Lon Austin
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvFLr_0g3JD0HI00 The Cowboys had four of their players recognized by the IMC, including two second-teamers and two honorable mentions.

The Crook County High School baseball team placed four players on the Intermountain Conference all-league team.

The Cowboys, who finished fifth in the IMC, did not place any players on the all-league first team. However, two Cowboys were selected to the second team and two received honorable mention recognition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ETlb_0g3JD0HI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jokSN_0g3JD0HI00

Senior Mitch Warren and sophomore Tyis Yustat were both named to the all-league second team as outfielders. Earning honorable mention recognition were junior Logan Faust, a utility player, and sophomore Tyson Martinez, a pitcher.

The IMC Player of the Year was Mason Spellecy, a senior shortstop from the league champion Eagles of Hood River Valley. Junior Jake Von Lubken, also from Hood River Valley, was named league Pitcher of the Year, while Max Reitz, also of Hood River Valley, was named Coach of the Year.

Despite winning the league title, Hood River Valley had just four players on the all-league first team and two honorable mention selections. Meanwhile, runner-up Pendleton finished with five first-team representatives, two second-teamers and three honorable mention recipients.

Intermountain Conference Baseball All-League Team

Player of the Year — Mason Spellecy, senior, shortstop, Hood River Valley

Pitcher of the Year — Jake Von Lubken, junior, Hood River Valley

Coach of the Year — Max Reitz, Hood River Valley

First team

Catcher — Joe Reitz, senior, Hood River Valley; First base — Brenden Eberle, senior, Redmond; Infield — Mason Spellecy, senior, Hood River Valley; Jace Nagler, junior, Ridgeview; Payton Lambert, junior, Pendleton; Collin Primus, senior, Pendleton; Outfield — Aiden Gebhard, senior, Redmond; Brody Oyloe, senior, Redmond; Trenton Hughes, senior, Hood River Valley; Utility — Andrew Demianew, junior, Pendleton; Designated Hitter — Easton Corey, junior, Pendleton; Pitchers — Jake Von Lubken, junior, Hood River Valley; Mason Spellecy, senior, Hood River Valley; Luke Bensching, junior, Pendleton.

Second team

Catcher — Olen Nofziger, freshman, Ridgeview; First base — Dylan Gomez, junior, Pendleton; Infield — Logan Nakamura, freshman, Ridgeview; Hunter Hough, senior, Hood River Valley; Riley Brock, junior, The Dalles; Outfield — Jake Von Lubken, junior, Hood River Valley; Aiden Gunter, senior, Pendleton; Mitch Warren, senior, Crook County; Tyis Yusat, sophomore, Crook County; Utility — Ryder Parazoo, junior, Ridgeview; Designated Hitter — Manatu Crichton-Tunai, junior, The Dalles; Pitcher — Aiden Gebhard, senior, Redmond; Logan Nakamura, freshman, Ridgeview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfSHr_0g3JD0HI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tmdg5_0g3JD0HI00

Honorable mention

Catcher — Colton Horner, sophomore, Redmond; Jace Otteson, sophomore, Pendleton; First base — Colton Chastain, junior, Ridgeview; Infield — Braden Schwartz, junior, The Dalles; Tyden Whitfield, junior, Redmond; Karson Lani, senior, Pendleton; Utility — Logan Faust, junior, Crook County; Pitcher — Karson Lani, senior, Pendleton; Eli Felton, junior, Ridgeview; Ryker Altizer, sophomore, Redmond; Tyson Martinez, sophomore, Crook County.

