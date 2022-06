On a team full of extremely athletic players like Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher, Deivon Smith may have been the most physically explosive player on Georgia Tech’s roster during the 2021-22 season. Smith took advantage of his opportunities at Tech and regularly provided basketball fans with “wow” moments on the court. For the year, Smith averaged 5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

