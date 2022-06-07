Did DeSean Jackson Beef Lead to 2010 Donovan McNabb Washington Trade?

The Philly-to-Washington pipeline had some drama.

DeSean Jackson and Donovan McNabb have a lot in common. Both players were Philadelphia Eagles before their careers moved to Washington , and the two were even teammates for two seasons before McNabb was traded in 2010.

But did that 2010 trade have to do with Jackson?

On the latest episode of the I Am Athlete podcast with LeSean McCoy, Brandon Marshall and Adam “Pacman” Jones, Jackson explained how his relationship with McNabb was strained during the 2009 season. In his second NFL season, Jackson shined for the Eagles with 62 receptions, 1156 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. He also returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and was named a Pro Bowl starter as a receiver and return specialist.

“When the ballots came out, and they found out that I was the first player in NFL history to get elected to start in the Pro Bowl for two positions, my starting quarterback tells [backup] Michael Vick, ‘Damn, I don’t think he should’ve got that. He shouldn’t have deserved that,’ ” Jackson said. “Like, you’re telling another quarterback, that your receiver — that you throw to, your receiver — that he didn’t deserve that.”

McNabb also charged Jackson $25 to attend his white party.

Months later, McNabb was traded to Washington after 11 seasons in Philadelphia. The six-time Pro Bowler played just one season for Washington, but threw for 14 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

Jackson found his way to Washington in 2014 and spent three seasons in the nation's capital.