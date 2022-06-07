No new information about White Sulphur Springs missing person

It’s been 11 days since an elderly man with dementia went missing and as of June 7, police have no new information in this case.

John Deaver was last seen walking on Tuckahoe Road in White Sulphur Springs on May 28. He hasn’t been seen since.

Police are asking the public to continue to assist their efforts to find Deaver. With the exception of two unsubstantiated reports that Deaver was spotted in Beckley and Hinton, police have had no other leads.

Last Friday, police search of the missing man’s last known whereabouts with dogs uncovered nothing. Still, police are not giving up hope. As the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information that might help the police find Deaver, contact The White Sulphur Springs Police Department at 304-536-1466.

