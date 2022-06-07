ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

No new information about White Sulphur Springs missing person

By Jim Shock
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

It’s been 11 days since an elderly man with dementia went missing and as of June 7, police have no new information in this case.

John Deaver was last seen walking on Tuckahoe Road in White Sulphur Springs on May 28. He hasn’t been seen since.

Police are asking the public to continue to assist their efforts to find Deaver. With the exception of two unsubstantiated reports that Deaver was spotted in Beckley and Hinton, police have had no other leads.

Last Friday, police search of the missing man’s last known whereabouts with dogs uncovered nothing. Still, police are not giving up hope. As the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information that might help the police find Deaver, contact The White Sulphur Springs Police Department at 304-536-1466.

The post No new information about White Sulphur Springs missing person appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Motorcycle crash sends rider over bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist has crashed and gone over a bridge in South Charleston. It happened just before 7 p.m. on the bridge above the Kanawha Turnpike. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, South Charleston Police and Fire, Kanawha County EMS and Sheriff’s Office are all on-scene. Injuries were reported.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Body found in Greenbrier County identified as missing man

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A body has been found in Greenbrier County. On Monday, June 06, 2022, at approximately 11:43 am, Sergeant B. W. Mitchell and Corporal Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a body being found on the embankment of Howard’s Creek along Camp Ann Bailey Road in the Caldwell area.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy