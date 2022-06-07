Above average temperature | Heat index up to 115° in some states

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weekend it’s the northwest side of Houston that needs to watch out for weekend road construction. A total closure of US-290 near Barker Cypress is scheduled to begin Friday, June 10, at 9:00 p.m. All lanes east and westbound between Mueschke Rd. and Barker...
HOUSTON (CW39) On Thursday morning, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with several others gathered for the groundbreaking event at Arthur Storey Park to celebrate the start of construction on a new trail. This trail will be about eight miles long and its segment of the Brays Bayou Greenway. When it’s...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death in the road in northeast Houston. Houston police say the victim’s body was found shortly after midnight near Carolwood and Wayside Drive. A woman driving past the area spotted the man’s body and alerted police. When officers arrived...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Autopsy shows Tomball family shot, stabbed by escaped inmate. The autopsy report was just released of the five family members killed by escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez. The results reveal the grandfather and...
HOUSTON (CW39) — An illegal game room in a convenience store was shut down last week by the Harris County Constable’s office. After receiving multiple complaints of illegal gambling at the location, investigators executed a search warrant Thursday in the 24900 block of Aldine Westfield Road. During the search, authorities seized more than $5,000 in suspected gambling proceeds as well as five illegal electronic gambling devices.
GROVES, Texas (KXAN) — A child abduction alert has been issued in Texas, via the AMBER Alert system, for a 4-year-old boy missing out of Groves, Texas. The police department said Jaiceon Robertson, 4, is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 70 pounds and has scars on his arms, stomach and legs, the police department reported.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in the disappearance of a woman who authorities believe may be already dead. Houston police has charged Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, with murder and tampering with evidence in the case of Felicia Johnson, 24, who has been missing since April, last being seen at the Intercontinental Houston – Medical Center Hotel near the Texas Medical Center.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County man has been arrested and charged with murder after telling authorities that a biker gang came and killed his friend. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a RV trailer park at the 1500 block of North Market Loop Road in Baytown around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning. When they got there, they found an unresponsive 22-year-old man with stab wounds. He was later declared dead at the scene.
Comments / 0