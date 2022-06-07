HOUSTON WEATHER | 100° in weekend forecast

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weekend it’s the northwest side of Houston that needs to watch out for weekend road construction. A total closure of US-290 near Barker Cypress is scheduled to begin Friday, June 10, at 9:00 p.m. All lanes east and westbound between Mueschke Rd. and Barker...
HOUSTON (CW39) — An illegal game room in a convenience store was shut down last week by the Harris County Constable’s office. After receiving multiple complaints of illegal gambling at the location, investigators executed a search warrant Thursday in the 24900 block of Aldine Westfield Road. During the search, authorities seized more than $5,000 in suspected gambling proceeds as well as five illegal electronic gambling devices.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Houston will be joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023 after reaching an exit agreement with the American Athletic Conference, the school announced Friday. The Cougars will join Cincinnati, Central Florida (UCF) and Brigham Young (BYU) in the Big 12 Conference next July...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death in the road in northeast Houston. Houston police say the victim’s body was found shortly after midnight near Carolwood and Wayside Drive. A woman driving past the area spotted the man’s body and alerted police. When officers arrived...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Autopsy shows Tomball family shot, stabbed by escaped inmate. The autopsy report was just released of the five family members killed by escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez. The results reveal the grandfather and...
GROVES, Texas (KXAN) — A child abduction alert has been issued in Texas, via the AMBER Alert system, for a 4-year-old boy missing out of Groves, Texas. The police department said Jaiceon Robertson, 4, is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 70 pounds and has scars on his arms, stomach and legs, the police department reported.
HOUSTON (CW39) The Young Men’s Christian Association, commonly known as the YMCA, encourages parents to enroll their kids in free summer camps at locations across the Metro Houston area. Law enforcement, city leaders, and camp officials say kids are less likely to engage in criminal activity when they’re enrolled...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in the disappearance of a woman who authorities believe may be already dead. Houston police has charged Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, with murder and tampering with evidence in the case of Felicia Johnson, 24, who has been missing since April, last being seen at the Intercontinental Houston – Medical Center Hotel near the Texas Medical Center.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County man has been arrested and charged with murder after telling authorities that a biker gang came and killed his friend. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a RV trailer park at the 1500 block of North Market Loop Road in Baytown around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning. When they got there, they found an unresponsive 22-year-old man with stab wounds. He was later declared dead at the scene.
