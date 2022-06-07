HOUSTON WEATHER | 100° in weekend forecast

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County man has been arrested and charged with murder after telling authorities that a biker gang came and killed his friend. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a RV trailer park at the 1500 block of North Market Loop Road in Baytown around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning. When they got there, they found an unresponsive 22-year-old man with stab wounds. He was later declared dead at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO