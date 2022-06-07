ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crumbl Cookies appears to be coming to the Lee Harrison Shopping Center

By Mavis Chan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Updated at 5:45 p.m.) A Crumbl Cookies location is expected to open at Lee Harrison Shopping Center. A poster from leasing company A.J. Dwoskin & Associates that states Crumbl Cookies is “coming soon” has been seen on a window at the shopping center, next to the Wild Birds Unlimited store. The...

Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
pymnts

Today in Retail: Victoria’s Secret Shift Not Catching on With Shoppers Yet; Belk and Conn’s Collaborate on Store-in-Store Home Furnishings Offering

Today in retail, eobuwie takes the shoes out of traditional shoe stores across Poland, and payment declines are on the rise as inflation increases. Plus, eCommerce is changing real estate-related decisions, the era of plug-and-play eCommerce solutions might be over and Payoneer teams up with Optty on a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering.
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening 4 New High-Tech Fulfillment Centers With Robots and Machine Learning

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is introducing some new fulfillment centers with a high-tech twist. The big-box retailer announced on Friday that it will build four new “next generation” fulfillments centers over the next three years, each of which will feature high-tech adjustments including robotics and machine learning. The first of these centers is set to open this summer in Joliet, Illinois. The goal is for these centers “to set an entirely new precedent for us on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for our associates,” wrote Walmart’s U.S. SVP of innovation and...
Walmart stops selling Chaokoh coconut milk after Peta accuses Thai supplier of using monkeys as 'chained-up coconut-picking machines': Big box retailers Costco, Target and Kroger have already pulled supplies from shelves

U.S. retail giant Walmart has stopped selling Chaokoh coconut milk after allegations that the Thai company of uses forced monkey labor to harvest fruit for their products. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has been investigating Thailand coconut plantations since 2019, according to its website. PETA allegedly uncovered 'cruelty...
TheDailyBeast

Wayfair is Having a Massive Sale for Its 20th Anniversary

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Whether you believe it or not, Wayfair has been selling home goods now for 20 years. In honor of this milestone, the company is having a massive sale this Saturday, June 11th. For the entire day, you can buy bedding, appliances, furniture, rugs, office items, cookware and much more for up to 70% off the original price. Furthermore, if you spend more than $35 (which is basically inevitable), Wayfair will provide free shipping on your entire order. Wayfair recently marked down tons of items for Way Day, the company’s own version of Prime Day, so it is fair to assume that all of the potential sales this Saturday will be just as impressive. The Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale will only take place for 24 hours between 9am EST on Saturday and 9am EST on Sunday, so you better mark your calendar to make sure you don’t miss it. If you are looking to finally start building that vision for your home, this sale might just be the perfect starting point.
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop now and save on overstocked vacuums, electronics and furniture

Shoppers have reduced their spending in recent months for a variety of reasons -- including both the pandemic and inflation -- and are refocusing their purchasing on things they really need. As a result, major retailers have been left with extra inventory and are now hosting enticing sales to clear...
Mashed

Aldi Just Launched Two New Flavor-Packed Chips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Crunchy, salty, and compulsively edible, potato chips are the ultimate treat for savory snackers. There's a reason that you can't eat just one (unless your Jennifer Aniston, who eats one single potato chip when she's stressed). The best thing about this popular snack? When it comes to the options and flavors available to you, sky's the limit. Whether you prefer more classic flavors like barbecue or salt and vinegar, or more out-of-the box creations like Lay's Baked Scallop with Butter & Garlic Potato Chips (yes, these exist), there's a potato chip out there for every palate.
