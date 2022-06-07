ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Search For Suspect After Pontiac Man Set On Fire Over Debt

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who set a 65-year-old man on fire over a debt being owed.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard a press conference on Monday and said that at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday, June 3, officers responded to a report of a man being set on fire.

According to Fox 2 , the two men were in the middle of an argument about a debt when the suspect, who has been identified as Brian Upshaw, doused the victim in flammable liquid and set him on fire.

The victim is still in the hospital after sustaining severe burns to his arms, legs, and chest.

It is unclear how the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone who as information on this crime is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Man’s hand blown off when bomb explodes at Warren home, police say

WARREN, Mich. – A man’s hand was blown off Saturday when an explosive device he was handling exploded at his Warren home, police said. According to authorities, a Warren man was handling a bomb Saturday at his home in the 20700 block of Gentner Street, near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. The bomb reportedly went off, taking off the man’s hand and starting a fire in the home and garage.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police investigating bachelor party shooting that injured four

Four Detroit residents celebrating at a bachelor party were shot early Saturday at a home on the northwest side of the city. The drive-by shooting occurred just after midnight in the 13500 block of Cloverlawn at an Airbnb rental house just off the Interstate 96 and Davison Freeway interchange, according to Detroit police.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Riverview liquor store worker accused of setting teen on fire charged

Riverview — A convenience store clerk accused of lighting a 17-year-old customer's backpack on fire last week is scheduled to be in court Thursday. Mazin Nowail Shaya, 55, was charged Wednesday in 27th District Court with assault with intent to commit murder, a life felony, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, a 10-year felony, according to Riverview police.
RIVERVIEW, MI
Plymouth Man In Custody After Threats To Cement Company

(CBS DETROIT) -A 49-year-old man from Plymouth is in custody after making threats to a neighboring cement company. Plymouth police were notified early Friday morning that Messina Concrete, a local cement company, had received emails from a neighbor with threats of violence with a firearm. As police responded to the scene and one officer thought they heard gunshots near the home, and the officers processed to set up a perimeter. Crisis negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender without incident. Al Cox, Director of Public Safety for the City of Plymouth, said in a press conference that the suspect has been arrested and taken into custody, awaiting charges. Local residents and schools were issued a shelter in place, but once the situation was contained, the shelter in place was lifted. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed in Canton Township, suspect on the run

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a driver who shot and killed a 37-year-old Belleville man during a traffic altercation in Canton Township. The shooting happened Friday at around 5:15 p.m. on Haggerty Road between Palmer and Michigan Avenue. Police say the driver was shot multiple...
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County man charged in Pontiac fatal shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County man faces murder charges after a shooting that left a man dead early Monday morning. Jaydrian Ju Wan Munson, 38, of Pontiac, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, firearms possession by a felon, and two counts of felony firearm. The shooting happened...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 injured after shootout during robbery attempt in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people were shot during a robbery attempt on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the block of Griggs, which is near Lyndon and Wyoming. Police say two suspects met up with the victim and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The victim...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver, 23, turns self in after Pontiac hit-and-run that injured girl, 6

Pontiac — A Pontiac man, 23, has been arrested in a hit-and-run that injured a 6-year-old Wednesday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the man surrendered at the Pontiac substation around 11 p.m. Thursday, the day after the girl, who was crossing a street with her mother and another child, was struck by a Hummer that drove away.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged after 11-year-old girl shot during sleepover

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Eleven-year-old Saniyah Pugh's life was cut short after she was shot and killed on Detroit's east side. Prosecutors say her death was entirely unnecessary senseless and due to the careless actions of 21-year-old William Dickerson. According to prosecutors, Dickerson was at home with the teen. They...
DETROIT, MI
Carscoops

Geniuses Lose Their Cars After Doing Burnouts In Front Of Police Department

A group of teens celebrating a graduation recently learned a lesson that isn’t taught in schools: Doing a burnout in front of the police department is a really bad idea. While that should be common sense, the teens learned the hard way as they were arrested, fined, and had their vehicles impounded and then forfeited.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Searching For 2 Men Wanted In Connection With Double-Murder In Hazel Park

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a double-murder in Hazel Park that happened in January. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks | Credit: Crime Stoppers Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are the suspects wanted in this crime that happened on January 14. Police identified the victims as Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Mathews. Michael Hicks, a third suspect connected to this crime, has already been arrested. According to police, the suspects are from the east side of Detroit. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of these two men. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, online at: http://www.1800speakup.org, or on the free P3 mobile app. Your identity is 100% anonymous. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAZEL PARK, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man found with meth in parking lot

TAYLOR — A 37-year-old Allen Park man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and outstanding warrants when police officers were alerted to a man passed out the night of May 13 in his vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart, 7555 Telegraph Road. When police officers woke him up,...
ALLEN PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 Oakland County adults killed in crashes 30 minutes apart

A man was hit and killed while riding his bike and a woman was killed after rear-ending another car in Oakland County on Wednesday, incidents that happened within 30 minutes of each other. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Pontiac died Wednesday afternoon after he rode his...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police looking for man who robbed a Family Dollar in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar store off West Grand Boulevard on May 30. According to officials, around 2:35 p.m. an armed suspect went into a Family Dollar Store on the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard. The alleged suspect approached the check-out counter with a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.
DETROIT, MI
