Police Search For Suspect After Pontiac Man Set On Fire Over Debt

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who set a 65-year-old man on fire over a debt being owed.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard a press conference on Monday and said that at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday, June 3, officers responded to a report of a man being set on fire.

According to Fox 2 , the two men were in the middle of an argument about a debt when the suspect, who has been identified as Brian Upshaw, doused the victim in flammable liquid and set him on fire.

The victim is still in the hospital after sustaining severe burns to his arms, legs, and chest.

It is unclear how the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone who as information on this crime is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

