ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

US Open to accept Mickelson and all eligible players

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSggT_0g3J5BZt00

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are welcome to play the U.S. Open next week under a USGA decision announced Tuesday that puts the open nature of the championship over a player's decision to play in a Saudi-funded rival league.

Mickelson and Johnson are among a dozen players in the LIV Golf Invitational this week who are exempt for the U.S. Open on June 16-19 at The Country Club outside Boston. Both have said they plan to play the third major of the year.

Among other U.S. Open players who signed up for the new league are Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Na.

“Regarding players who may choose to play in London this week, we simply asked ourselves this question — should a player who had earned his way into the 2022 U.S. Open, via our published field criteria, be pulled out of the field as a result of his decision to play in another event? And we ultimately decided that they should not,” the USGA said.

That the U.S. Open chose not to deny entry was not surprising. The second-oldest championship in golf takes pride in the open nature of its 156-man field. None of the other four majors has criteria in place that forces roughly 50% of the field to go through 36-hole qualifying.

“It's one of the things that separates our Open from everybody else. And if you don't believe that, watch what happened yesterday," Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA, said in a telephone interview.

He was referring to 36-hole qualifiers for 49 spots that were held in eight American cities and one in Canada. Three others were held previously in Texas, Japan and England.

Criticism of the new league headed by Greg Norman starts with the primary source of funding, the sovereign wealth fund in Saudi Arabia, a country with an abysmal record on human rights, most notably the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I realize people have strong points of view and think perhaps there should be some morality clause,” Whan said. "As I said to our team last night, with more than 9,300 entrants for the U.S. Open, if we decide what's on their sleeve or their bag or what tour they're playing, what we think is OK and not OK, I'm not sure that circle ever stops.

“We don't track personal beliefs and who funds them,” he said. “It doesn't mean we don't care.”

The USGA said in its statement that who plays next week at Brookline should not suggest the organization supports an alternative tour or the actions and comments of a player.

“Rather, it is simply a response to whether or not the USGA views playing in an alternative event, without the consent of their home tour, an offense that should disqualify them for the US Open.”

Johnson earned a 10-year exemption from his 2016 U.S. Open victory. Mickelson has a five-year exemption from winning the PGA Championship last year. Others, such as Na and Talor Gooch, were among the top 60 in the world.

Johnson and Oosthuizen are among those who have resigned their PGA Tour memberships. Mickelson could face discipline from the tour because it did not authorize releases to play the LIV Golf Invitational. Releases are required under PGA Tour regulations.

If players are suspended by the PGA Tour, it does not affect their standing in the U.S. Open, which is run exclusively by the USGA. Whan said that doesn't change the relationship it has with the largest tour in the world.

“We value their position as the strongest and most influential tour in the world,” he said. “Look who gets in the U.S. Open. They (PGA Tour players) are the strongest representation and should be. This isn't about the PGA Tour. We have no illusion how strong they are, and the field criteria reflects that.”

Whether criteria changes for the 2023 U.S. Open and beyond is to be determined. Whan said the U.S. Open exempt criteria is under constant review, and there is no telling what the LIV Golf Invitational series will look like next year or down the road.

“What this thing is now is different than it was four months ago and what it will be eight months from now,” Whan said. “It's a bit of a moving target. It would be inconsistent of us to decide now what next year's criteria looks like.”

———

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What does LIV Golf stand for?

THE PGA has long been the world's standard for golf tournaments. Now, there's a new golf league that could stand to rival the Professional Golfers' Association, and it's getting controversial. What does LIV Golf stand for?. LIV Golf isn't an acronym like most people may be expecting. It is the...
GOLF
The Spun

Apparent Photo Of Greg Norman Going Viral This Afternoon

Greg Norman has been dominating the headlines for the last several weeks and it continued on Thursday. Golf reporter Alan Shipnuck texted Norman when he was trying to interview Phil Mickelson and said that he got muscled out of it by a couple of his "goons." Norman then replied back...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Reveals Length Of LIV Golf Contract

Dustin Johnson has already resigned from the PGA Tour and announced his commitment to LIV Golf. However, the public wasn't aware about the length of his contract with the Saudi-backed league. On Friday, the two-time major champion revealed that he has committed to four years of LIV Golf events. This...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
ESPN

LIV Golf London Day 1 Results

After months of speculation and controversy, the first day of competition for the brand-new LIV Golf league is in the books, with the LIV Golf Invitational Series teeing off on Thursday in London. Charl Schwartzel and Hennie du Plessis, both from South Africa, lead the field after the first round....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
ABC News

ABC News

690K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy