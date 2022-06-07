ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man charged in Nebraska crash that killed 2, injured 20

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfbMG_0g3J56FV00

A young man was arrested and charged Tuesday with two counts each of manslaughter and driving under the influence causing injury in a Memorial Day weekend crash in Lincoln that killed two women and injured 20 bystanders, police said.

Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha, surrendered to Lincoln police, the Lincoln Journal Star reported .

The crash happened the night of May 29 along a Lincoln thoroughfare as a crowd watched classic cars cruise down the street . Investigators said information gleaned from Stark's crashed car showed he had been driving at nearly 90 mph (145 kph) before colliding with another car.

Stark’s case did not appear in online court records Tuesday and it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Lancaster County Attorney Patrick Condon confirmed that Stark was charged Tuesday, but he did not know if Stark has an attorney.

Police earlier said Stark tested positive for marijuana use after the crash, but that an alcohol breath test was negative.

The crash killed two women in the other car: driver Emily Siebenhor, 20, and passenger Edith Hermosillo, 22. The impact sent both cars onto the sidewalk, where they struck a crowd of onlookers watching the cruising event.

Two of the injured bystanders remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

Police have said neither of the cars in the crash was involved in the cruising event in Lincoln, about 46 miles (74 kilometers) southeast of Omaha.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
UPI News

Brazilian police find possible human remains in search for journalist, researcher

June 11 (UPI) -- Brazilian police said they've found what appears to be human remains in their search for a missing British journalist and Indigenous expert in the Amazon. The potentially grim news came Friday, five days after journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous researcher Bruno Araújo Pereira failed to show up in Atalaia do Norte following a research trip they took on the river.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
65K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy