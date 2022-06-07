Lifeguards and lifejackets make summer swimming less risky

Lifeguards lauded at Glenn Otto Park; officials stress safety elsewhere on unpredictable river

It has been the most rewarding time in his career.

That is what Will McDonough said of serving as a summer American Medical Response lifeguard at Troutdale's Glenn Otto Community Park for just over a year.

"We are all EMTs or paramedics the rest of the year," McDonough said. "But being a lifeguard here is where we get to interact with people in that community setting.

"Everyone is in a great mood — we get to engage with people," he added. "This is a really great program."

McDonough wasn't alone in his sentiments, as in Troutdale they love their lifeguards so much they immortalized them in bronze.

During a celebration last month, the city commemorated a more than two-decade partnership with AMR with the unveiling of a life-sized statue of a male and female lifeguard standing side-by-side at the entrance to Glenn Otto Park. The sculpture was designed by local artist Chad Caswell and was funded by the Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge.

"I'm so proud of what you guys do for our river, and excited this program was put into place," Caswell said. "I just want to thank you for your ongoing service and professionalism keeping people safe."

The location is fitting, as Glenn Otto Park is not only a popular summer destination, but also one of the safest because of the presence of those AMR lifeguards. The partnership with AMR's River Rescue and Safety Program began in 1999, and provides a minimum of two guards per shift between Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, with additional lifeguards brought on when temperatures and crowds increase.

And just by being there the lifeguards are making a difference. In 2021, at Glenn Otto, AMR guards made two river rescues and assisted another 160 people.

"There is no doubt this team has saved lives and made our community safer," said Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson. "The number of people they've saved in over 20 years of existence must be well over 1,000. That is incredible."

All of AMR's lifeguards are EMTs or paramedics with swimming or lifeguard experience. They attend a river rescue training academy and are certified through U.S. standards, with specific focus on swiftwater rescues. In Troutdale they will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. AMR also watches over swimmers at High Rocks Park on the Clackamas River.

"(Thank you) for your strength, dedication and expertise," Vega Peterson said. "Your job is not easy, but it is so important."

Wild waterways

McDonough, one of those dedicated lifeguards, spoke about being stationed in the beautiful, natural setting.

Glenn Otto Park is popular for a reason. The trees loom up over the water, and there is plenty of nearby parking and access points for families to easily make their way down to the riverside. And while it is a great place for aquatic fun, or to cool off on a hot day, McDonough want people to understand how treacherous it can be.

"This is a really popular area, especially here at Glenn Otto Park, people come out every year," he said. "But the water can get gold and changes every year."

"With some drownings upstream happening last year, our goal, like every year, is to let people know the dangers of the area and prevent anything bad from happening," he added.

While lifeguards are keeping the stretch of the Sandy near Glenn Otto safe, elsewhere it is much more dangerous. And the refrain is education, not protection.

The main threat to swimmers, no matter the skill level, is how deceptive local rivers and the conditions can be.

Even when air temperatures rise to the 80s or 90s, the water remains very cold and the currents are swift and unpredictable.

"The Sandy River is mostly fed by glacier runoff, so it can be cold enough to take a person's breath away well into late July and early August," said Capt. Travis Soles, Gresham Fire & Emergency Services.

Water levels fluctuate daily, and debris can be hazardous as swimmers become trapped and held underwater by roots, trees or limbs — all described by Soles as "entrapments."

"They allow water to pass through while catching, or trapping, solid objects like people," he said.

Every year 3,960 people die in drowning across the country, and that danger continues to percolate in East Multnomah County. While lifeguards make the difference at Glenn Otto, it's a different story at other watering holes.

Last summer four people drowned on the Sandy River in East Multnomah County. The deaths all occurred at Oxbow Regional Park and Dabney State Park. None of the victims were wearing life jackets.

According to Multnomah County, drowning is the second leading cause of death for young children behind birth defects. In 2019 the region reeled from two such deaths — a 15-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy both drowned at Oxbow, falling victim to the steep drop-off that makes that stretch of river so treacherous.

While experts like Soles give plenty of tips to stay safe, the constant refrain is to wear a life jacket. At most of the main access points to the river are free life jacket stations that have a variety of sizes. The trick is getting folks to wear them.

"The best precaution is to maintain a heightened awareness of these conditions and always wear a life vest," Soles said. "Life vests buy people time. To potentially get control of their situation or, at least, get to a safe place to await rescue."

