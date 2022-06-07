ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Reunites With Japanese Love 70 Years After He Lost Her

By Chloe Mayer
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Duane Mann, 91, finally finds Peggy Yamaguchi: "I'm here to tell you that I didn't abandon you at all. I just couldn't find...

The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
Daily Beast

This American Married Into Royalty—Now She’s Dead

An American-born princess whose fairy-tale life turned into a modern horror story has died at her home in Spain. Kasia Gallanio, 45, was born to Polish parents in Los Angeles, but spent the last years of her troubled life fighting for custody of the three daughters she had with the Prince of Qatar, Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who is 30 years her senior and the uncle of the emir of Qatar.
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?. Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
Gillian Sisley

Guest Humiliated by Bride at Wedding

Should anyone other than the bride get to be the center of attention on her wedding day?. A wedding day is a big deal for a person getting married. It's meant to be one of the most important days of their life, and with the industry bringing in over $60 billion every year in the US alone, it makes sense why some brides might get really attached to the details.
The Independent

Colombian army share footage from shipwreck carrying billions in lost treasure

The Colombian army has released a video showing gold coins and other valuable items around the San Jose galleon shipwreck.Royal Navy vessels sank the Spanish flagship in 1708 near Colombia's Caribbean port of Cartagena and the site is believed to be the resting place of billions of pounds in treasure.Experts speculate that the ship was loaded with at least 200 tons of riches, including millions of high-purity gold doubloon coins and emeralds that the Spanish empire had plundered from South America.The treasure could still be worth up to £13.5bn today.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK rail strikes: What are the reasons behind the walk-out?Average cost of filling family car with petrol set to exceed £100Ukrainian kindergarten left damaged after missile strike in Donetsk Oblast
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or come here often and don't know where to spend a fun weekend without spending a lot of money, these 3 ideas might come in handy. All these places are affordable and a great option for those who are travelling with children, as well as group of friends, or even solo travellers. Ohio is a big and beautiful state, so there will always be places that you haven't explored yet. If these 3 places are among them, make sure you do visit them because they are definitively worth it.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

