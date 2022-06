It has been a major week for Team Arkansas Special Olympic athletes from around the state. Fort Smith’s Stephanie Price took gold in the 1500-meter track event; Danny Harrell of Conway won gold in the 100-meter dash’ and Ben Prousnitzer is coming home with a bronze medal in the 500-meter swimming freestyle. With team sports wrapping up this week, the number of medals for Team Arkansas continues to grow. To date, Arkansas Special Olympics has won 39 gold medals, 56 silver, and 47 bronze in this week’s competition.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO