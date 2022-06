The “REAL ID” driver’s license program is now within one year of full implementation in Massachusetts. This is a federal security program created in 2005, due to the September 2001 terrorist attacks. The goal is to have standardized and secure identifications issued throughout the country. This enables people to use their license as an official identification for domestic air travel or to enter federal facilities. Under this program, Massachusetts ID’s will meet similar standards as other states. This was supposed to be in effect as of October 2020, however; due to the COVID-19 emergency, several dates have been moved. Since we continue to receive questions on this, I was asked to provide some updates on this program.

4 DAYS AGO