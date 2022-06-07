ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin Police Log: Box cutter threats lead to arrest

By Tualatin Police Department
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22641s_0g3J1gt800 The Tualatin Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 24-30, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday, May 24

Offers served a man in the 8500 block of Southwest Tualatin Road with an arrest warrant.

A man reported that his catalytic converter was damaged in the 19700 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road.

Wednesday, May 25

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 17900 block of Southwest McEwan Road and another one in the 18600 block of Southwest 92nd Terrace. Both were determined to simply be loud arguments.

A man was arrested in the 6600 block of Southwest Sagert Street for assault witnessed by a child and domestic violence (harassment).

Thursday, May 26

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 7100 block of Southwest Sagert Street.

Two suspects stole merchandise from a business in the 17700 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road and eluded officers.

Friday, May 27

Officers arrested a man in the 19800 block of Southwest 68th Avenue for domestic violence.

A man was arrested for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon after he threatened to kill someone with a box cutter and a chisel near Southwest Boones Ferry Road and Barngrover Way.

Officers responded to a disturbance between family members in the 11800 block of Southwest Tualatin Road. A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct. She resisted arrest and spit on an officer.

Saturday, May 28

A man was arrested near Interstate 5 and Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road for DUII (alcohol).

Officers arrested a man for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle in the 19200 block of Southwest Martinazzi Avenue.

Sunday, May 29

A man and a woman were arrested for stealing plants from a store in the 19200 block of Southwest Martinazzi Avenue.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 17900 block of Southwest 115th Avenue.

Monday, May 30

Officers arrested a man for shoplifting in the 7500 block of Southwest Nyberg Street. He was also found to be driving while revoked and had an outstanding warrant.

#Police#Domestic Violence#Shoplifting#Crime#Law Enforcement#Tualatin Police Log#Southwest Mcewan Road
