Healthy Quiche Recipe

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO