ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Healthy Quiche Recipe

By Sher Castellano
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don't worry: This quiche is still eggy and cheesy. But it's also a healthier alternative to the standard version, thanks in part to an assortment of...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The One Potato Salad Rule You Should Never Break

From the ever hotly debated correct way to eat a KitKat to the best method to bake chicken for an at-home Sunday dinner, there are countless food rules people are ready to fight for. Like many other delectable dishes enjoyed across the United States, potato salad has a strict rule that you must follow when preparing it.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Dairy#Pie Crust#Food Drink#Healthy Quiche
MedicineNet.com

How Long Are Hard-Boiled Eggs Good For?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, hard-boiled eggs, whether peeled or in the shell, must be eaten within a week after cooking. It is recommended to consume cooked eggs (hard-boiled or fried) immediately after cooking. If, however, due to lack of time or other reasons, you wish to boil and keep eggs in advance, do not make more than your week’s requirement of hard-boiled eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Ice Cream Bars Recalled

Two brands of ice cream bars have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared dairy allergens and sulfites. The alert was issued in Canada but warns that the products may have been distributed in other territories. The recall applies to Rico 'n Lalo bars and Mini Lalo bars. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Free Fan-Favorite Menu Item for the Next 2 Weeks

May is already more than half-way over, but Wendy's isn't quite done helping guests save some cash! The beloved fast food chain, which is not only known for its quick-witted social media jabs but also its massive slate of ongoing deals, is giving fans the chance to score one menu item for free. Throughout the rest of May and into the first days of June, Wendy's guests can grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and it's all because May is National Hamburger Month.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate everything you consume daily, experts often say. Many of us sip on inflammatory beverages without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Experts Say You Should Never Eat This One Salty Snack If You Want To Lose Weight–It Ruins Your Metabolism!

When it comes to reaching your weight loss goals, sometimes your own cravings can be your worst enemy. If you find yourself craving junk food throughout the day, you’re certainly not alone. But if you really want to see progress when you step on the scale, it’s best to limit your intake of processed, low-nutrient foods—they can do a serious number on your health.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy