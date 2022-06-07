Two-Year Sales tax Holiday Targets "Home Hardening"

While Floridians have until Friday to purchase things like batteries, flashlights, and generators sales-tax free, the state is getting ready to roll out a two-year, $462 million sales tax break on impact-resistant doors, windows, and garage doors designed to help us prepare our homes for hurricane season....and get a break on insurance premiums.

"This is the state of Florida giving incentive to our citizens by giving their buying power back," said Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, during an appearance in Tampa on Tuesday morning.

Under the new initiative, homeowners who purchase things like impact-resistant doors, windows, and garage doors will pay no sales tax for the next two years. After the improvements are installed, a homeowner can work with a qualified inspector who'll document the new features and prepare a report which can be submitted to the insurance company for a break on yearly premiums.

The exemption begins July 1, and will continue through June 30, 2024.

photo: Getty Images