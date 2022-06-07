ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

Squirrel blamed for knocking out power for 4,000 people

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

He went nuts.

A squirrel who allegedly walked into a Minnesota substation is being blamed for knocking out power for 4,000 Prior Lake-area residents, according to United Press International.

The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said lights went out 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis, Minn., around 7 a.m. Sunday after a rodent, whose whereabouts is unknown, came into contact with substation equipment. The power outage lasted roughly 30 minutes.

The Minnesota Department of Natural resources lists the Fox squirrel as the state’s biggest tree squirrel and calls the gray squirrel “one of Minnesota’s most common wildlife species.” BirdwatchingHQ.com writes that the American red squirrel, northern flying squirrel and southern flying squirrel also call the Gopher State home.

It’s unclear what kind of squirrel is believe to be responsible for turning out the lights.

