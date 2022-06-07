ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Could Phillies be Interested in Rosenthal Following Showcase?

By Alex Carr
Inside The Phillies
 5 days ago

The right-hander revitalized his career in 2020, could he be a fit for the Phillies' bullpen?

As was reported by the New York Post's Jon Heyman, right-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal is scheduled to throw a showcase for team scouts on Tuesday.

The 31 year-old revitalized his career in the shortened 2020 season, notching 11 saves, while compiling a 1.90 ERA with both the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres. Rosenthal completed his Padres career allowing zero runs across ten innings pitched. He struck out 38 on the year, walking just eight batters.

Unfortunately, the righty missed all of 2021 after he was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, and then had his season completely derailed when he underwent hip surgery mid-season.

Rehabbed and ready, the fireballer is set to attempt to land a major league deal.

Among the many potential suitors for the bounceback candidate, the majority of the National League East in the Miami Marlins, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies all make a fair amount of sense as landing spots.

The Phillies in particular, whose "revamped" bullpen hasn't exactly followed the blueprint, could always use backend 'pen help. This particular option would only cost them money, as opposed to paying the price of a prospect or two at the trade deadline for an arm of Rosenthal's potential.

There could be mutual interest on Rosenthal's part as well, as the Phillies could supply him with every back-end/leverage opportunity he could ask for, as he looks to rebuild his value for the open market in 2023.

It will be interesting to see how his showcase pans out, but when Rosenthal is at his best, he is welcome aid to any major league bullpen.

