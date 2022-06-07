Murder Trial Begins In Deadly Road Rage Assault Case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered an early recess Wednesday in the trial of Elizabeth McKeown, the woman accused of causing a vehicle crash and running over a woman on purpose in Springfield. McKeown faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Barbara Foster in November of 2018....
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for an assault involving his fiance’s father in Monett. Christopher Jackson faces first-degree assault, DWI, property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon charges. Investigators say on June 6 at 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a call from the father of...
(KTTS News) — Two brothers are charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old girl. KY3 says 19-year-old Matthew Rear and his brother, 20-year-old Justin Rear, admitted picking the girl up from her grandparents home and taking her to their home in Everton. Justin is charged with statutory rape for with having...
(KTTS News) — A man has come forward to face charges in a deadly hit and run accident that killed a pedestrian. KY3 says Michael Waters is charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of 67-year-old Debra Dove. She was walking on...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested two people following a chase injuring a motorcyclist early Thursday morning. It started when a Greene County deputy tried to pull over a driver possibly driving impaired near Oak Grove Avenue and Grand Street in Springfield just before 2 a.m. An official with the...
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Eugene woman faces possible charges in Miller County after a head-on crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 9 a.m. on Tannis Ridge Road at Dam View Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a homemade go-kart driven by Jerry L. Catron, 37, of Eldon, was
AURORA, Mo. — Prosecutors in Lawrence County have filed charges against a suspect in a shooting that happened at an Aurora motel on Friday, June 3, 2022. Cole Walker is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. As of June 7, 2022, Walker was being […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify two men and three women in a forgery and fraud investigation. On April 16, a victim reported checks had been stolen from his mailbox in the 4700 block of South Parkhill Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of Campbell Avenue and Weaver Road in Springfield.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor filed trespassing charges against a Nixa man accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom.’. Kyle Piepmeier faces misdemeanor charges. Police say Piepmeier admitted he was at someone else’s house looking into their bedroom window. Investigators say a woman shared surveillance video of a man with an unleashed dog walking up to a home and peering into a bedroom window.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening Jasper County E911 were alerted to reports of a two vehicle crash at W 7th and Central City Road. Carl Junction Fire Dept, METS ambulance, and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. An off-duty Joplin...
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suspected in a deadly hit-and-run in Highlandville surrendered to authorities. Michael Scott Waters faces involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death charges in the death of Debra Dove, 67. Investigators say Waters hit Dove on a rural road in...
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police arrested a 15-year-old wanted for the death of a Marion County man. The teenager is detained in Conway, Ark., as a juvenile. A decision is pending on whether to criminally charge the youth as an adult or proceed with a juvenile adjudication process.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The trial for a woman accused of causing a crash and then slamming her car into the driver on South Campbell Avenue in Springfield went to trial on June 6, 2022. Opening statements and witness testimony began on June 7. Elizabeth McKeown is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said […]
Licking, MO. – Two inmates of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking died minutes apart this morning. Lamarco Love, age 26, and Christopher Scroggins, age 23, were pronounced dead at the Texas County Memorial Hospital this morning at 1:23 a.m. and 1:32 a.m., respectively. The cause of death of the two men is currently unknown and autopsies will be performed.
Bond is reduced for one of two men accused of firing shots on the Bagnell Dam Strip on Memorial Day. A Miller County judge reduced Shane Foss’, 25, bond from $75,000 to $50,000 on Tuesday. Foss is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. His alleged accomplice, David Davis,...
A Baxter County man is jailed in central Arkansas after attacking two police officers who were trying to arrest him Sunday night. At one time during the fracas, 35-year-old Dustin Arch Black of Big Flat yelled “Jesus Christ is our lord and savior” when a policeman was biting his fingers after he had shoved them in the policeman’s mouth. Black used a police baton to hit an officer in the head twice and caused another officer to shoot himself with a Taser when he pushed him.
The Arkansas State Police says their criminal investigation division is looking into a fatal shooting of an 80-year-old Marion County man that occurred Monday night. State law enforcement says that Daniel W. Stine was reportedly shot in his home and Marion County Sheriff’s Department deputies found him deceased after responding to an intruder call at around 11:15 p.m. June 6. The residence is located at 2723 Arkansas Highway 235, southwest of Yellville.
COVID-19 cases rising again in Greene County; at-home tests available at Springfield-Greene County libraries. Melatonin overdoses in children are up in Missouri and across the US. Julie Weber is the Missouri Poison Center Director and a pharmacist. She said Missouri alone has had 119 melatonin overdose cases in the past...
