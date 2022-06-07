ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Truck Bringing Nashville Hot Chicken To Texas For One Weekend Only

By Ginny Reese
Photo: Getty Images

One food truck is bringing the heat to Dallas this weekend with the taste of Nashville hot chicken.

News AZI reported that Trailer Birds Hot Chicken will be at the city's most anticipated food festival from June 10th until June 12th. Taste of Dallas is celebrating its 36th year with new attractions that will highlight the culinary talents of several food vendors.

Trailer Birds will be serving up some seriously delicious dishes, including Nashville Hot Tots. The tots feature the food truck's Nashville hot chicken, jalapeño cheese sauce, and house-made ranch. You can also indulge in Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, Hot Chicken Sandwiches, and hand-cut fries . The spicy dishes are available for delivery or pickup.

And don't forget to make a stop at the food truck's photobooth!

Click here to learn more about Trailer Birds Hot Chicken.

Click here to learn more about Taste of Dallas food festival.

Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CandysDirt

This Cute, Little Happy Home Just Hit The Market

Do I always start these with “look at this little cutie?” Can I? Taking a poll. Leave your answers in the comments!! But seriously, look at this little cutie!! It’s across the street from Mockingbird Elementary — which is adorable. It’s also super close to Lower Greenville, Tietze Park and everything Mockingbird, the street, has to offer. It’s listed for just under $700,000, which feels like a steal for the location. It’s updated, but there’s still room to make it your own.
DALLAS, TX
