Baltimore, MD

Woman Shot in Northwest D.C.; Police Need Help Locating Suspect

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

foxbaltimore.com

Man found unresponsive on West Baltimore street was killed, autopsy shows

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have determined that a man found unresponsive in March and later died was the victim of a homicide. Police said they found 63-year-old Anthony Barksdale unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street in the city's Franklin Square section. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later that day.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Locate Jeep Sought In Connection With Fatal Ellicott City Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police on Friday said they’ve located a white Jeep that was sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. No charges were announced. “There is no additional information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing,” police said. On Thursday, police said they were looking for the Jeep after a driver struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Investigators believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of a fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Northeast Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men killed in this week’s quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore were identified Thursday as 19-year-old Craig Phillips Jr. and 22-year-old Darren Barnes. Phillips and Barnes were two of the four men shot when someone opened fire at the group as they sat outside a home in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police said. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene and Phillips died of his injuries at a local hospital. The two other victims, ages 18 and 23, survived. Their conditions were not immediately known Thursday morning. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

