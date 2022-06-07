ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock Slated To Co-Headline London Comedy Show In Fall 2022

Source: Kevin Mazur/VF16 / Getty

E ntertainment company Live Nation just announced comedy icons Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are teaming up on Saturday, September 3, for a special “iconic co-headlining show in London.” The event will be held at The O2 Arena , and the night of laughs will come ten days after Rock wraps up the Australia and New Zealand legs of his own show, Ego Death: World Tour .

This year, both entertainers have found themselves on the receiving ends of audience members’ violent attacks, more notably Rock at the hands of rapper/actor Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars. And Rock has thrown a few barbs at The Fresh Prince since, like telling attendees at LA’s The Comedy Store that he was slapped by the “softest n-gga that ever rapped.” But for the most part, Rock has avoided addressing the incident during his Ego Death shows. In fact, he’s said that he will only make a proper statement on his confrontation with Smith for the right price .

Rock was also present when Chappelle was attacked last month at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. So it might be natural to think it was their coincidental circumstances that have made them fast friends. But their relationship actually goes back further than that.

During his September 2020 interview on The Howard Stern Show , Rock talked about the “ crazy year ” he’d had and how it made him intentional about fostering a good relationship between himself and Chappelle. “I realized [Bill] Cosby and Richard Pryor did not get along. Richard and Eddie [Murphy] didn’t get along, so I made it a f-cking conscious effort—me and Dave Chappelle are going to get along,” he said.

Chappelle was actually a surprise guest for a number of performances on Rock’s 2017 Total Blackout Tour . “There was like a couple shows that were just me and Dave on stage for like two hours. He would call up my road manager, like, ‘I’m coming,’” the 57-year-old comedian told Stern. “I wished we had filmed those shows… We just riffed … and we tag on each other’s lines. It was like Jay Z and Kanye [West] when they were on tour together.”

“I just love Dave,” Rock continued, “and I look at it like [Jean-Michel] Basquiat and [Andy] Warhol and we’re just collaborating.”

Check out Live Nation’s IG post at the top — and the tweet below from The O2 — for information on how to get your tickets soon!

