Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez took the high-shine route while dressing for a FYC screening and panel for “Only Murders in the Building” in Los Angeles. After attending Britney Spears’ wedding on Thursday, Gomez arrived at the El Capitan Theatre on Saturday in a chic white shirtdress. The piece featured a buttoned bodice and cuffs, as well as a pointed collar. Giving the dress a sleek twist was a white leather corset belt, which crossed with thin straps across Gomez’s dress for a layered appearance. Her outfit was finished with chunky silver drop earrings. The star also posed on the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO