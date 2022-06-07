ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny & Tyler, The Creator To Headline Made In America 2022

Made In America has officially announced their lineup for this year’s festival.

The annual festival, which will go down at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, will be headlined by Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator. The two day festival will take place on September 3 and 4.

In addition to El Conejo Malo and the Odd Future founder, more big names including Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Pusha T, Snoh Aalegra, Victoria Monet, and Kodak Black will be performing.

For more information about the festival and getting yourself there, visit the MIA Fest’s website here. A two-day tier 1 pass is $150, while a two-day VIP pass is $750.

First launched by Jay-Z back in 2012, 2022’s stacked lineup announcement comes following last year’s edition of the festival, which was headlined by Justin Bieber and Lil Baby.

This is one of many live dates for Tyler, The Creator, who will be headlining Primavera Sound Barcelona later this week. He recently wrapped up his Call Me If You Get Lost tour, which reportedly brought in more than $32 million over several months earlier this year.

Bad Bunny also has a full plate this summer, heading on a stadium tour throughout North and South America beginning in August. That comes after already wrapping up the highest-earning tour of 2022 thus far, El Último Tour Del Mundo, this April.

