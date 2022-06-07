ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky school board files suit over new education law

By Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The board overseeing Kentucky’s largest school district has filed a lawsuit over legislation passed this year that would shift some authority from the panel to the superintendent.

Jefferson County’s board of education said Monday that it sued state Education Commissioner Jason Glass in Jefferson County Circuit Court to block portions of the sweeping education measure that is set to take effect on July 14, news outlets reported.

It targets the school district by shifting more authority to Superintendent Marty Pollio and by limiting how often the board can meet, officials said. The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the new limits.

“The elected board of the largest school district in the state should not be subject to special and significant legislative overreach that restricts our ability to uphold our constitutional oaths of office,” board chairwoman Diane Porter said in a statement.

Gov. Andy Beshear previously vetoed the legislation, in part, because it “unfairly singles out” the Jefferson County board.

Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman said Glass is reviewing the lawsuit and “respects this opportunity for the court system to provide final clarity” on the issue.

“Dr. Glass values and encourages strong and accountable leadership at all levels of public school management and honors the requirements set forth in the Kentucky Constitution,” she said.

Jcps has one of the worse districts in the state the lowest test scores of the state because the school board refuses to make changes that would help the schools. They line their pockets instead.

hobo 45
4d ago

is Jefferson county the only one having this problem if so well sorry about your luck just fix it that's easy.

