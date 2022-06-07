‘Washington Post’ reporter suspended for one month for retweeting ‘sexist joke’

Through the years Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos conducts a "digital ribbon cutting" during the opening ceremony of the newspaper's new location January 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Bezos purchased the newspaper and media company in October of 2013 from the storied Graham family. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Washington Post reporter David Weigel has been suspended for one month without pay for retweeting a sexist joke, CNN reported yesterday (June 6th).

Weigel apologized publicly last week for the retweet of a joke by YouTuber Cam Harless that said, “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual,” saying he “did not mean to cause any harm.”

A fellow Post reporter, Felicia Sonmez, had brought attention Weigel’s retweet, writing sarcastically on Twitter Friday that it’s, quote, “fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed,” along with a screen grab of it.

The conversation apparently continued on the company’s internal Slack channel, drawing in other people and reportedly raising tensions inside the Post.

Meanwhile, a Post spokesperson said in a public statement, “Editors have made clear to the staff that the tweet was reprehensible and demeaning language or actions like that will not be tolerated.”

Discussion continued online when another Post reporter, Jose A. Del Real, responded on Twitter Saturday to Sonmez’s initial tweet.

While criticizing Weigel’s tweet as “terrible and unacceptable,” he stated that, quote, “rallying the internet to attack him for a mistake he made doesn’t actually solve anything. . . . There is such a thing as challenging with compassion.”

Sonmez responded that, quote, “calling out sexism isn’t ‘cruelty,’” but “absolutely necessary,” and they continued a back-and-forth over Twitter.

