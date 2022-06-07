ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams included no-trade clause in Aaron Donald’s revised contract

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WzzW_0g3InCrK00
Defensive end Aaron Donald (99) received a groundbreaking three-year, $95M contract from the Los Angeles Rams. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

More sweeteners are present in Donald’s groundbreaking three-year, $95M accord. The Rams included a no-trade clause as well, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com tweets. Only a handful of players hold no-trade clauses, which force teams to send a player to an approved destination. This impacted the Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson trades earlier this year.

With the guaranteed money ($65M; $46.5M fully guaranteed) included in the deal’s first two seasons, the Rams are tied to Donald through at least 2023. Ahead of the 2024 league year, the parties can reassess the situation. A $30M package — $10M in base salary, $20M via option bonus — becomes guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year. Money was not the only reason Donald considered retirement. Spending much of the year in Los Angeles and away from his hometown (Pittsburgh) factored into the uncertainty as well, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk notes.

Donald, 31, spends extensive time in Pittsburgh during the offseason. The prospect of playing closer to home could become relevant in the future, and Donald’s no-trade clause would allow him to direct a move to a team that plays in or near his hometown. The prospect of a player seeking to leave Los Angeles for a less glamorous city is interesting, though we are a ways away from this becoming relevant.

Monday’s agreement will almost certainly ensure Donald plays his age-31 and age-32 seasons with the Rams. While the league’s only active seven-time All-Pro may not be on the level he currently is by 2024, Donald has no notable injury history (zero injury-related absences in eight seasons) and has stacked all seven All-Pro honors back-to-back. His 2014 debut, which still produced Defensive Rookie of the Year acclaim, represents Donald’s lone non-All-Pro campaign. If Donald wishes to keep playing in 2024, he will almost certainly carry considerable value.

His value bolstered somewhat by playing alongside Donald during last season’s second half, Von Miller secured a six-year, $120M Bills deal ($51M guaranteed) ahead of his age-33 season. Donald mentioned late last month he long ago set eight seasons as a potential retirement benchmark. Monday’s news likely moved that to 10. More seasons obviously stand to further Donald’s case as the greatest defensive player in NFL history.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

24th woman files civil lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A week after a 23rd woman filed a civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, another has done so, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports (on Twitter). The number of women who have accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault stood at 22 for many months. The 23rd reported victim filed suit after seeing two of Watson’s accusers, Kyla Hayes and Ashley Solis, detail their allegations during an episode of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" in late May.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Where DT Larry Ogunjobi stands in the free agency market

“As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” Poles said in a statement. “He is a special person and player. During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here. After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and, therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens sign No. 25 overall pick Tyler Linderbaum to rookie deal

The second of the Ravens’ two first-round picks signed his rookie contract Thursday, per a team announcement. Tyler Linderbaum is now under contract through 2025, with his fifth-year option giving Baltimore a chance to keep him on this deal through 2026. Baltimore obtained a second first-round selection by trading...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens seeking to add a veteran edge rusher?

Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic writes that Baltimore will “likely still sign a free agent pass rusher”. The team has already added a number of notable players on defense recently, including veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller. Their front seven could stand to be bolstered further, though. The Ravens currently...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots open to LB Dont’a Hightower returning?

Dont’a Hightower's previous free agency bid (2017) produced a bidding war, but the accomplished linebacker’s second stint on the market has been much quieter. The three-time Super Bowl champion has not been closely connected to a team in the nearly three months since his second Patriots contract expired.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Russell Wilson
Pro Football Rumors

Former RB Jay Ajayi receives loss-of-value insurance settlement

Ajayi’s career was an incredible flash in the pan. The Boise State-legend was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft to Miami. The Dolphins had little use for rookie-Ajayi as he sat behind bell-cow back Lamar Miller. He entered his sophomore season as a backup, as well, as Miller and former Texans running back Arian Foster traded places in free agency and Foster was named the starter to begin the season.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles S Marcus Epps in line for starting spot?

After the departure of veteran Rodney McLeod, the Eagles have a number of options to consider, but not much in the way of NFL experience. Epps, 26, began his career with the Vikings in 2019. After just eight games in Minnesota, however, he was waived. That began his tenure with the Eagles, where he has played a rotational role.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Bills sign veteran WR Tavon Austin

Wide receiver Tavon Austin is signing a deal that will send him to camp in Buffalo where he’ll attempt to make the Bills’ roster, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Austin has had trouble finding success since his time with the Rams and will attempt to jumpstart his career by filling the No. 2 wide receiver role on his sixth NFL team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Clause#American Football#Espn Com#Pro Football Talk
Pro Football Rumors

Browns to excuse Baker Mayfield from minicamp

The Browns are scheduled to begin their minicamp June 14. Deshaun Watson is on track to participate with his new team, but the Browns will ensure their previous starting quarterback will not. Baker Mayfield will be excused from Cleveland’s minicamp, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot tweets, describing this as a mutual...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles announce title changes, new hires within organization

This weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles announced several title changes and new hires in their personnel and operations departments. Philadelphia lost six staffers this offseason. Former senior director of football transactions Bryce Johnston was promoted to VP of football transactions and strategic planning. Former assistant of analytics James Gilman was promoted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Jets' Denzel Mims receiving high praise during OTAs

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that the 24-year-old is in better shape physically than he was last year, which was marred by multiple health issues. In part due to those factors, and, more importantly, his inability to translate an intriguing size-speed combination from college to the NFL, Mims hasn’t seen much of the field through two seasons as a pro.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles announce slew of front office changes

After seeing one of the more offseason significant brain drains in recent memory take place, the Eagles announced how they will move forward without the front office talent they lost. Philadelphia saw four executives become assistant general managers elsewhere — Ian Cunningham (Bears), Brandon Brown (Giants), Catherine Raiche (Browns) and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles G Isaac Seumalo running first-team reps

After missing 21 games in the last two seasons, Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo is healthy and looking to stay that way, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. Not only is Seumalo ready to return to the field, but offensive coordinator Shane Steichen seemed to imply that Seumalo was running with the first team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy