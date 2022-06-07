ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Central College President Troy Hammond retires, school hopes to name interim president in coming weeks

By Roger Plummer
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

North Central College President Tory Hammond is retiring after serving for 10 years in the role.

Under Hammond’s leadership, North Central’s board of trustees said the college has transformed its curriculum, operations, and campus.

U.S. News and World Report listed North Central College as the 19th-best university in the Midwest. The publication also ranked North Central No. 8 in its “Most Innovative Schools'' category.

North Central’s board of trustees has not yet named an interim president. In a press release, the board said it expects to appoint an interim president in the coming weeks.

North Central officials added that the school’s search committee will begin seeking out new candidates in the coming months.

