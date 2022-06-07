ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

GRAND FORKS AND EAST GRAND FORKS SCHEDULE CITYWIDE SPRAYING FOR MOSQUITOS TONIGHT

 5 days ago

The Cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes tonight, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m....

EAST GRAND FORKS ARREST FLEEING MAN THAT FLED AND JUMPED INTO THE RED RIVER

On Friday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., East Grand Forks Police Department (EGFPD) Officer Parker Knaack was on routine patrol in Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, when he observed a silver GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Demers Avenue. As he passed the pickup, Officer Knaack observed a lone male driver wearing a red sweatshirt. Officer Knaack observed that the pickup turned left onto 2nd Street N.W. and traveled northbound. Officer Knaack turned onto River Street N.W. and traveled northbound to the intersection with Patriotism Drive. At that time, Officer Knaack activated his radar, which indicated that the pickup was traveling 41 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officer Knaack further observed that as the pickup approached the intersection with 4th Street N.W., the pickup failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and then the pickup turned left without using its turn signal. Officer Knaack attempted to follow the pickup and catch up to it. Officer Knacck noted that the pickup was driving erratically and that he was not closing the distance on the pickup. Officer Knaack again activated his radar which indicated that the pickup was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone on River Road N.W. Officer Knaack then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the pickup.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST SUMMER CONCERT ON THURSDAY

The Crookston Public Library is pleased to invite the community to enjoy a free outdoor concert at the Crookston Public Library on Thursday, June 16, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The outdoor concert will feature Uptown! This regional band promises a fun time for everyone with a repertoire of country, rock, and pop hits from the 1950s through today. Admission is free, thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Series. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for seating.
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 10, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Seth Wallace Volker, 40, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree DUI with two or more Aggravating Factors. Brandy Marie Duntz, 45, of East Grand Forks, for Probation Violation. Matthew Thomas Philyaw, 35, of Mentor, for Domestic Abuse. The Crookston Fire Department...
CROOKSTON, MN
Linda Ardell (Pierce) Johnson – Obit

Linda Ardell (Pierce) Johnson, 75, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on June 7, 2022, after a lengthy, well-fought battle with heart disease. She was born on April 5, 1947, to Lloyd & Adeline (Hansen) Pierce, at Riverview Hospital in Crookston, MN. She remained in Crookston most of her life. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of the CHS Class of 1965.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL POP STRINGS GROUP HOLDS 2ND ANNUAL SUMMER POPS CONCERT

The Crookston High School Pop Strings held their 2nd Annual Summer Pops Concert in front of the Crookston High School. Along with the current students of the Pops Strings, Director Haley Ellis and the High School invited past orchestra alumni to join them for the concert, which included Percussionist Matt Fowler, who graduated in 2012, Violinist Anne Hauglid, who graduated in 2002, Violist Linnea French, who graduated in 2021, and others.
CROOKSTON, MN
BREANNA KRESSIN HAS THREE TOP 6 FINISHES AT STATE TO WRAP UP PIRATE CAREER

Crookston Pirate Senior Breanna Kressin competed this afternoon at the Minnesota State High School League Class A State Track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Kressin qualified for the finals in all three of her events yesterday, the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and 200 meters. Today, Kressin was 0.01 seconds off of another school record and finished in the top 6 in all three of her events, including a 2nd place finish in the 300 hurdles.
CROOKSTON, MN

