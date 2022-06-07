ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

West Sacramento power outages affect hundreds, including city hall

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J154O_0g3IfqRM00

The Latest – Tuesday, June 7:

4:48 p.m.

The city of West Sacramento said power was restored just before noon to most locations, including city hall.

Original Story Below:

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — West Sacramento suffered two power outages Tuesday morning, one of them affecting the area near City Hall, according to a tweet from the city.

City officials said one of the power outages is on several blocks along West Capitol Avenue, Merkley avenues and Jefferson Boulevard. West Sacramento City Hall is in the affected area, however, the voting center located in the City Hall Galleria is being powered by a generator and voting operations have not been disrupted, officials said.

An armed man has barricaded himself in a Sacramento home: Police

West Sacramento said several traffic lights are out in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and West Capitol Avenue due to the outage. Officials said the estimated restoration time is 10:30 a.m.

The second power outage is to the west of Jefferson Boulevard, which is affecting approximately 50-499 people, according to the PG&E alerts page.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox40

More than 4,000 without power in El Dorado Hills

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Pacific Gas & Electric website reported that 4,792 customers in El Dorado Hills lost power at 5:29 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for the company later revised the number of affected customers to 4,388. According to the PG&E website power is expected to...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
KCRA.com

Olive Fire burns 12 acres along Stanislaus River in Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters on the ground and in the air were able to contain the Olive Fire that burned along the Stanislaus River in East Oakdale on Saturday, authorities said. The fire burned about 12 acres just north of Highway 108 near the intersection of Olive Avenue...
OAKDALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire In Sloughhouse Threatens Several Houses

SLOUGHHOUSE (CBS13) — Metro fire knocked down a fire in Sloughhouse that was threatening two houses, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. Crews were  able to stop the forward progress of the fire, but not before it burned vegetation, as well as the exteriors of several homes. No injuries were reported.
SLOUGHHOUSE, CA
FOX40

CAL FIRE: Brandie Fire forward progress stopped, 50% contained

LOMA RICA, Calif — A large vegetation fire being called the Brandie Fire is currently burning in Loma Rica in Yuba County, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. As of 7:14 a.m. on Sunday, the Brandie Fire has reached 50% containment has burned 80, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer said at 5:41 p.m. […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
West Sacramento, CA
Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
West Sacramento, CA
Government
City
West Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Sac Metro Fire challenged by burning Tesla

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Sacramento Metro Fire arrived at a wrecking yard where a Tesla was fully ingulfed in flames and when firefighters attempted to extinguish the electric vehicle the fire would reignite, according to Metro Fire. Metro Fire said that the fire started in the battery compartment and that there did […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento residents getting new water restrictions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of West Sacramento is implementing some new water restrictions starting Friday. Changes are going into effect up and down California. It’s all in an effort to get people to save water amidst the ongoing drought. But one major change for West Sacramento residents is the watering schedule, which […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The water restrictions for homes and businesses in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.  In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.  The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Power Outage#Police#West Capitol Avenue#Pg E#Nexstar Media Inc
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

From the Sacramento Pride festival to Modesto's American Graffiti festival, here is a round-up of events happening this weekend across Northern California. The State Theatre of Modesto presents Glitter Coven’s QUEER: A Burlesque Pride Celebration on Friday. Learn more here. The Sacramento Pride March and Festival takes place at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
AUBURN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
ABC10

Solo rollover crash in Lincoln | Powerlines down, car in flames

LINCOLN, California — One person has been transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center after being in a rollover crash. The car knocked down powerlines as it was rolling over, resulting in lost power throughout some areas in Lincoln. PG&E is on the scene, but there is no estimated time of power restoration.
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

How Stockton Unified’s lack of stable superintendent can affect students

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Changes are coming to the Stockton Unified school board after Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. resigned after just one year on the job.  The district said Ramirez Jr. resigned because he “found it necessary to care for his elderly parents.”  According to a San Joaquin County civil grand jury report, the high […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Butte County: Park Fire at 100% containment

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE announced on Saturday that a fire in Butte County had been 100% contained. The fire started Thursday along Bangor Park Road and by 9:40 p.m. CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire were able to stop forward progress at 56 acres and achieve 25% containment, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Is it legal to break car windows to help a child inside?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When temperatures reach triple-digits, it’s important to remember that leaving someone in a car can be dangerous — even for a short amount of time. In California, it is legal for someone to break a car window to rescue a child or pet...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Tuolumne County

Update at 6 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews are getting a handle on the seven fires burning in the grass near Tuolumne that have shut down a section of Tuolumne Road. All the fires are small and burning between Morris and Black Oak and Woodham Carne roads near Tuolumne. The CHP has reopened Tuolumne Road, which had been closed for more than 30 minutes at those intersections, as well as at Standard and Soulsbyville roads. All aircraft have been called off the scene and crews will be mopping up for the next hour. While no official cause has been named, the CHP has reported that the blazes may have been ignited due to a vehicle dragging a chain and creating sparks.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Heat affecting plans for local events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While it’s not summer officially, the extreme heat continues to stick around the region. The triple-digit temperatures forced many people and events in the area to reevaluate how to stay safe. “It was a mad dash to the finish,” Jason Alviar, with Sac Pride, said. After a two-year pause, the Pride […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy