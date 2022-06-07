Fargo man killed in car-semi crash in Mahnomen County, victim identified

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says an unbelted motorist died in a collision with a semi in Mahnomen County Tuesday morning. According to the state patrol, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near 280th Street in Popple Grove Township. There, a semi was traveling northbound on the highway as a van was traveling southbound on the same road. The motorist in the van crossed into the northbound lane and ran into the left side of the semi, with the collision occurring in the northbound shoulder, according to the state patrol. The van driver – a 37-year-old Fargo, North Dakota man – was killed in the crash. The semi driver – a 48-year-old man from Norcross, Minnesota – suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts. The state patrol said it was unknown whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO