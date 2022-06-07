ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahnomen County, MN

Fargo man killed in car-semi crash in Mahnomen County, victim identified

By Paul Jurgens
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAHNOMEN, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo man has died in a car-semi collision in Mahnomen County. The state...

valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Finley man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi near Pillsbury, which is about 30 minutes north of Valley City. The crash happened on Highway 26 just before 8 p.m. Friday. The motorcycle and the semi were both traveling on...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
froggyweb.com

Candidate for Fargo mayor hurt in traffic crash

FARGO (KFGO) – A candidate for Fargo mayor was hospitalized following a traffic crash in south Fargo. A business associate of Michael Borgie said Borgie was hurt in a crash early Thursday morning while on his way to work. She said he was admitted to a Fargo hospital. She did not know the extent of his injuries but said he is expected to be okay. Police have not released any details on the crash.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Robbery suspect arrested in south Moorhead after fleeing police

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a robbery suspect Thursday evening. Officers responded at 5:30 to the Horizon School area for a disturbance. A 911 caller said they met with a man they knew who took money from them and threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect fled on a bike and was later located at the intersection of 34th Street and 12th Avenue South. He then fled on foot and after a lengthy chase, he was taken into custody. The police didn’t find a gun.
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Candidate for Fargo mayor will not be cited following I-94 crash

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo mayoral candidate Michael Borgie will not be cited for a collision on I-94 in Fargo early Thursday. State Patrol Sgt. Adam Malafa says Borgie struck a DOT sign with his pickup on I-94 at 45th Street S shortly before 6:30 a.m. He says Borgie suffered minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Van Driver Killed After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic, Crashing Into Semi

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says an unbelted motorist died in a collision with a semi in Mahnomen County Tuesday morning. According to the state patrol, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near 280th Street in Popple Grove Township. There, a semi was traveling northbound on the highway as a van was traveling southbound on the same road. The motorist in the van crossed into the northbound lane and ran into the left side of the semi, with the collision occurring in the northbound shoulder, according to the state patrol. The van driver – a 37-year-old Fargo, North Dakota man – was killed in the crash. The semi driver – a 48-year-old man from Norcross, Minnesota – suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts. The state patrol said it was unknown whether alcohol was involved in the crash.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Teenager Goes Airborne in Single Vehicle Accident

A Hugo area man was injured in a single vehicle accident yesterday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jacob Daniel Anderson, (19) was injured when the eastbound 2008 Ford Fusion he was driving left Highway 10, struck a driveway approach at mile marker 61 in Gorman Township, and went airborne.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Large police presence in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Several agencies have descended on a body of water in Detroit Lakes. The Detroit Lakes Police Department says crews originally responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m, and have been joined by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Minnesota Highway Patrol and a dive team. It is...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Multiple injuries in crash near Park Rapids, Minnesota

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – There were multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. A car headed south was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from the rear by a mini-van. The car then crossed into the northbound lane and was struck head-on by an SUV.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Another weekend for dangerous accidents

— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
REYNOLDS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo business broken into, set on fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One FPN Gaming employee arrived to find smoke coming from the building Monday morning. While the business is preparing for wedding season, employees were hoping for the best Monday after learning of a break-in and fire. “Donny, our operations manager for Power Play DJ,...
kfgo.com

Fargo bar employee loses part of finger in fight with customer

FARGO (KFGO) – A worker at Fort Noks Bar on Broadway in downtown Fargo was injured during a disturbance involving customers early Sunday. Police were called to the bar about closing time. During the disturbance, the employee had part of a finger bitten off and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Several other employees had minor injuries.
cbs3duluth.com

State of Emergency issued in Itasca Co. following tornado damage

ITASCA CO., MN-- Itasca County declared a State of Emergency Tuesday after a tornado went through Deer River. A State of Emergency is usually issued by the government regarding a situation of danger or disaster in order to regain control for the safety of citizens. The Memorial Day storm brought...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes Closes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes has announced their closure. The business which opened in November 2018 after purchasing and remodeling The Speakeasy announced on Facebook, Tuesday that they’ve been unable to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
froggyweb.com

Canaries Score Late To Beat Redhawks 4-2

FARGO, N.D. ⁠— Wyatt Ulrich’s two-run double with two outs in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference as the Sioux Falls Canaries (8-17) defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-8) by a score of 4-2 on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The loss was the first at home this season for Fargo-Moorhead.
FARGO, ND

